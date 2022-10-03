Rolls-Royce has received an order from Turkish yacht builder Turquoise Yachts to supply an mtu Hybrid PropulsionPack for a newbuilt 76m displacement mega yacht. The yacht will be equipped with a Rolls-Royce integrated mtu hybrid propulsion system, comprising two mtu 12-cylinder Series 4000 M65L engines with SCR system, fulfilling the strict IMO III emissions directive. The mtu system allows for fully electric operation when necessary, for example for anchoring without exhaust gases and maneuvering in port, helping to protect the climate and offering even more comfort on board. The mtu hybrid system is set to be delivered in 2023, the yacht is to be commissioned in 2025. Turquoise will also build a second yacht with a conventional mtu propulsion system.

Mehmet Karabeyoğlu, Partner of Turquoise Yachts, said: “With this new project we are setting new standards for comfort and environmental protection in a mega yacht. We are happy to have found Rolls-Royce as the right partner for this endeavor.”

Denise Kurtulus, Vice President Global Marine at Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, said: “The cooperation with Turquoise is another fantastic milestone in our efforts to make shipping in general and also the yacht application greener and more climate-friendly with our mtu power and propulsion solutions. We are proud to be pioneering hybrid solutions in the mega yacht segment together with Turquoise Yachts.”

Ali Guzel, CEO of Rolls-Royce Solutions Türkiye said: “We are happy and proud to work with Turquoise, one of the most important companies in the segment. This innovative project is very prestigious for us and we expect an excellent outcome for both parties.”

The mtu hybrid portfolio offers flexible propulsion solutions for yachts, ferries, tugs and windfarm vessels. The mtu Hybrid PropulsionPacks are offered in a power range from 1,119 kW to 4,300 kW per diesel engine plus 165 kW to 743 kW per electric motor for each drive train. The maximum propulsion power is 10,000 kW per vessel. To ensure the optimum propulsion solution for each type of ship, Rolls-Royce offers a modular hybrid kit with standardized components. The mtu hybrid system serves as the basis for a future standard architecture with other new sustainable technologies. One example for such climate-friendly technologies that could be integrated are the mtu high-speed methanol engines which Rolls-Royce is currently developing as a pioneer in the marine industry. First mtu methanol engines are already on order for delivery in 2026.

Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems with its mtu solution brand is currently transforming from an engine manufacturer to a provider of integrated sustainable propulsion and energy solutions. With the sustainability programme “Net Zero at Power Systems”, Power Systems is taking concrete steps towards climate-friendly and climate-neutral solutions in all applications. For example, from 2023, the company is releasing its mtu Series 2000 and 4000 engines for sustainable fuels such as e-diesel and HVO (renewable diesel), thus enabling climate-neutral mobility. In addition to the use of sustainable fuels, the company is building on new technologies such as methanol engines and CO2-free fuel cell systems, which could also be used in yachts.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

