Doha: On Sunday 3 March 2024, Rockwell will launch a partnership with Doha-based prime real estate advisory Alford Hughes, in collaboration with regional partners Knight Frank, to showcase their 3.2-acre luxury residential property development, Hurlingham Waterfront in Fulham, West London.

Rockwell is a London-based property developer specialising in design-led, luxury property developments. The organisation was founded by one of the UK property industry’s most trusted entrepreneurs, Donal Mulryan, who has over 30 years’ experience in the industry and has delivered over £8billion-worth of award-winning multi-use schemes across the UK and Europe.

This new partnership with Alford Hughes will bring Rockwell’s latest scheme, Hurlingham Waterfront to their offices on The Pearl Island, Qatar.

Hurlingham Waterfront is a collection of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom luxury apartments located on the north bank of London’s famous River Thames. These contemporary, riverside residences, each with bespoke specifications and private outdoor spaces, are situated on a 3.2-acre oasis in the heart of Fulham, West London. Residents at Hurlingham Waterfront will revel in world-class amenity spaces, which include a private half acre podium garden, fitness centre, residents lounge, 19m pool and spa facilities, as well as 4,000 sq ft of residents’ co-working facilities.

Located in one of London’s most desirable postcodes, SW6, Hurlingham Waterfront’s local entertainment is among the finest in the Capital, with some of the best shops, restaurants, and galleries that London has to offer on the nearby Chelsea King’s Road. This landmark development is also within minutes of many of the UK’s highest-achieving schools and universities, as well as plenty of local green spaces, with more than 230 hectares of parks in the Hammersmith & Fulham borough.

Six train and tube stations are within close proximity to Hurlingham Waterfront, and so residents will also enjoy easy connections to London’s West End, the City of London, and beyond. The development is also within a 30 minutes’ drive of Heathrow international airport, so the central location is perfect for frequent fliers.

Aidan McMahon, Head of Sales for Rockwell, said “We are excited to be partnering with Alford Hughes and Knight Frank’s Middle East team on this project to bring Hurlingham Waterfront to Qatar’s most discerning buyers. We believe that Hurlingham Waterfront’s unique combination of the peace of the River Thames and the energy of the city of London present a unique and attractive proposition to buyers, across demographics and nationalities. It is an exciting time to be entering the London property market, and we are looking forward to showcasing our development to those interested in the most unique and high-yielding opportunities to invest in this part of the world.”

Nicholas Spencer, Partner – London International Project Sales, Knight Frank MENA says: “Cultivating a longstanding affinity for London's luxury real estate, Qatar has consistently embraced its property market. Hurlingham Waterfront represents the pinnacle of elite waterside living, providing residents with unparalleled access to prime locations in central London and leading educational hubs. Knight Frank MENA is honoured to stand as the regional partner, facilitating this exceptional opportunity in Qatar alongside Alford Hughes and Rockwell."

First completions at Hurlingham Waterfront are scheduled for late summer 2025. Prices start from £595,000.

For more information, visit https://www.hurlinghamwaterfront.co.uk or contact Alford Hughes or Knight Frank.

For further images or information on Rockwell, please contact:

Melissa Pentecost/Harvey Presence/William Heron

Rockwell@thecommunicationgroup.co.uk

The Communication Group plc

Addresses:

Alford Hughes: 6 La Croisette, Porto Arabia, The Pearl Island, Qatar

Hurlingham Waterfront: 362-364 Wandsworth Bridge Road, SW6

Hurlingham Waterfront Marketing Suite: Unit 1, Dolphin House, Smugglers Way, London SW18 1DE

About Hurlingham Waterfront

Hurlingham Waterfront is a 3.2-acre riverside mixed-use development in Southwest London, SW6. The development will feature 269 design-led apartments alongside a full suite of world-class onsite amenities, including:

39,000 sq ft of green space

Private residents’ gardens, including a half-acre private residents’ podium garden

Flexible co-working spaces & ‘zoom rooms’

Residents’ lounge

19m swimming pool

Luxury spa facilities – sauna, steam room, jacuzzi & treatment rooms

Cinema room

24-hour concierge

Residents’ car parking and cycle storage

Pet grooming stations

https://www.hurlinghamwaterfront.co.uk/

About Rockwell:

Rockwell is a leading multi-use property developer, with a proven track record of delivering quality development projects across the UK.

Founded by Donal Mulryan, a highly successful and trusted property professional with over 30 years’ experience in the UK development and construction industry, this fast-moving and adaptable development business has made a significant market impact, as evidenced by Rockwell’s high-profile investment partnerships, enabling the company to react quickly to new development opportunities.

The company’s expertise spans five major pillars: land acquisitions, planning, development management, marketing and construction. Rockwell is actively seeking large development sites in Greater London, prioritising those with untapped potential to transform entire neighbourhoods through innovative urban design and delivery.

www.rockwellproperty.co.uk

About Alford Hughes

Alford Hughes was established in 2020 to cater to the growing market of Real Estate investors in Qatar. Entering a saturated market of private bankers and real estate brokers - Alford Hughes was created to provide a unique service and product offering to the investors of Qatar.

With over 20 years of Private Equity Investment experience as well as over 15 years of International Real Estate Asset Strategy experience - the founders of Alford Hughes aim to provide a seamless investment experience for its investment network through comprehensive pre-investment due-diligence ensuring only the most lucrative high-yielding or the most unique "trophy" end-user properties are on offer.

www.alfordhughes.com

About Knight Frank

Knight Frank LLP is a leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, Knight Frank’s network has 604 offices across 58 territories and more than 25,000 people. The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants

www.knightfrank.com