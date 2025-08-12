Canadian Architect Hazel Wong inspects Rock Capital 1 in the New Capital — A world-class administrative icon ahead of handover

Ahead of the handover… Hazel Wong visits her architectural masterpiece Rock Capital 1, the largest administrative building in Government District

Rock Developments welcomed Canadian architect Hazel Wong, Executive Director of WSW Architects and the architectural designer of Rock Capital 1 project — the largest administrative landmark in the Government District of New Administrative Capital.

She was accompanied by company officials during the visit, which comes as part of the final preparations for handing over the project to clients.

Eng. Emad Doss, CEO of Rock Developments, stated that the visit by world-renowned architect Hazel Wong marks a significant milestone, highlighting the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality in construction.

He noted that the project is in its final phases in preparation for delivery to clients in the coming period.

Doss added, “Our collaboration with Hazel Wong brings together our Canadian expertise and her extensive experience in Dubai, with the goal of delivering world-class quality and cutting-edge architectural innovation. Together, we are creating a new vision for a work environment that encourages investment and drives progress. This is why we place a strong emphasis on innovative, forward-thinking design in every project we develop. Accordingly, Rock Capital 1 is set to become a flagship destination in Egypt’s business sector, with every component—from its amenities and services to its architectural vision—carefully tailored to meet the expectations of a rapidly changing and forward-looking professional environment.”

He explained that Rock Capital 1 is one of the most prominent projects in the New Administrative Capital, distinguished by its strategic location and world-class architectural design. It is situated in a prime area of the New Capital, making it the largest and number one administrative building in the Government District, overlooking the Presidential Palace and just moments away from key zones in the capital—ensuring easy accessibility for all.

He highlighted that the project represents the largest administrative development in a prime location, with a total investment of EGP 3bn and a footprint of one million square feet in the New Administrative Capital. Boasting a prestigious 200-meter frontage along the Presidential Road, it enjoys exceptional connectivity—just one minute from the Presidential Palace and the Central Bank of Egypt, two minutes from the monorail station, four minutes from ministries and parliament district, and five minutes from the New Capital Airport.

He disclosed that the selection of world-renowned architect Hazel Wong to design the Rock Capital 1 development reflects the company’s careful decision-making and commitment to partnering with distinguished success makers.

Her signature architectural style, evident in the design of the iconic Jumeirah Towers in the UAE, is once again showcased in Rock Capital 1. The project also features contributions from globally recognized engineering and design firms, including Ted Jacobs Engineering Group, Cracknell, and Engineering Consultants Group.

He said, “Rock Capital 1 occupies the largest plot allocated to an administrative project in the New Capital, positioning it as a key player in attracting global investment. The project is designed to support and promote business growth by offering a wide range of services and amenities, including numerous cafés and restaurants, a centralized ATM hub for daily financial transactions. In addition to, a medical services area, and meeting rooms on every floor for conferences and training sessions—all within a noise-insulated design for enhanced productivity.”

For her part, Canadian architect Hazel Wong, Executive Director of WSW Architects, praised the execution of the Rock Capital 1 project, expressing her pride in designing such a major administrative landmark and commending Rock Developments for successfully delivering it in line with her original vision.

Wong said that she designed a range of office spaces within a highly strategic and prominent location, each reflecting its own unique character.

She noted that the building stands out as one of the first administrative projects ready for operation, featuring a remarkably distinctive and elegant façade.

She stated, “It’s truly impressive to see your project transform from sketches on paper into a precisely executed reality. The journey of a dream begins on paper, but Rock Capital 1 has come to life—it's a place that truly blends work, life, and leisure within a single building.”

She added, “With its stunning architectural façade, we created open terrace spaces that can be used for leisure, dining, and enjoying the outdoors. Here, you will find an inspiring work environment, comprehensive services, and commercial spaces that cater to all your needs.”