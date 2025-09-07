Rock Developments has announced that its flagship administrative project, Rock Capital 1, is fully prepared for operation in a prime location at the heart of the New Administrative Capital.

With its official opening set to take place soon, the development stands as the largest office landmark in the Governmental district, directly facing the Presidential Palace, with a total investment of EGP 3Bn.

Eng. Emad Doss Chief Executive Officer Rock Developments, stated that the company is preparing to officially Operate Rock Capital 1 soon. The project is the largest administrative landmark in the New Capital, spanning 1 million square feet, featuring a 200-meter-wide prestigious façade on the Presidential Avenue.

It is strategically located just 1minute from the Presidential Palace and the Central Bank, 2 minutes from the monorail station, 4 minutes from the ministries and parliament district, and 5 minutes from the New Capital Airport.

Eng. Emad Stated that Rock Capital 1 aims to set unprecedented standards and a new lifestyle for work, leisure, and business life by providing an environment that combines comfort, efficiency, and a modern business lifestyle.

The Business Landmark has been designed with a focus on employee well-being, offering a supportive environment that fosters creativity, making it a pioneering model in the world of business and management.

He added that Rock Capital 1 is built on the largest land area granted to an administrative development in the New Administrative Capital, positioning it as a major hub for attracting international investment.

The project is tailored to streamline and support business growth by providing an extensive range of amenities, including multiple cafés and restaurants, a centralized ATM hub for daily financial transactions, dedicated medical facilities, and meeting rooms on every floor for training and business activities — all within a soundproof, productivity-driven design, Doss further highlighted that Rock Capital 1 is the first green-certified building prepared to operate in the New Capital, its position as a pioneering business landmark.

He pointed out that the design of Rock Capital 1 carries the global architectural signature of Hazel Wong, Executive Director of WSW Architects, whose distinctive mark is evident in her renowned work on the Jumeirah Towers in the UAE — the same level of creativity she brings today to Rock Capital 1.

Moreover, the project features contributions from prestigious international engineering firms, including Ted Jacob Engineering Group, Cracknell, and Engineering Consultants Group

Rock Developments is the real estate arm of El Batal Investments and owns more than 10 residential and commercial projects under the “Rock” brand across east and west Cairo. These include Rock Green in New Heliopolis, Rock White in New Heliopolis, Rock Yard in Sheraton, Rock Eden in 6th of October City, Rock Capital 1 in the New Administrative Capital, Rock Gold Mall in New Cairo, Rock Ville in Obour, and Rock Vera in New Cairo, in addition to other projects that will be announced soon.