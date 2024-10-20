Amman, Jordan – The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is proud to announce that its signature venue, Roberto’s Amman, has been presented the prestigious award of Jordan’s Best Hotel Restaurant at the 5th annual World Culinary Awards™. This recognition highlights Roberto’s commitment to delivering world-class dining experiences, solidifying its position as a top destination for luxury dining in Jordan.

The World Culinary Awards™ is the sister event of the World Travel Awards™, itself inaugurated in 1994. Now in its fifth year, the F&B-specialized award aims to celebrate the most distinguished players of the global culinary industry, recognizing venues and teams that go above and beyond to provide unforgettable gastronomic experiences.

Commenting on this award, Tareq Derbas, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said: “This award is a true testament to our team’s dedication to excellence across every aspect of our dining experience. At The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, we are deeply committed to providing unparalleled service, and Roberto’s Amman exemplifies that dedication. This recognition from the World Culinary Awards™ is a reflection of the hard work and passion of our culinary and service teams, who continuously strive to deliver extraordinary experiences to our guests. We are honored to receive this award as we continue to elevate luxury dining in Jordan.”

Since its opening, Roberto’s Amman has delighted guests with its refined Italian cuisine, offering a menu crafted from the finest ingredients, a warm and elegant ambiance, and impeccable service. The team’s unwavering dedication to culinary mastery and exceptional hospitality has earned the restaurant this esteemed accolade, setting a new standard for hotel dining in Jordan. Additionally, it is worth noting that the hotel’s Executive Chef Sudqi Naddaf was recently recognized in the Hotel Chef Power List 2024 by Hotelier Middle East, reflecting the brand’s excellence across various areas of luxury hospitality.

