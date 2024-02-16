Other incredible cars on offer include a 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione and a 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic Recreation by Erik Koux

Further information can be found at rmsothebys.com

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RM Sotheby's is delighted to announce more stunning consignments heading to its inaugural Dubai sale, which will be held on 9 March at Concrete in Alserkal Avenue in the fashionable Al Quoz district.

Joining the previously announced 2016 Koenigsegg Agera RSR is another very rare supercar—a 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Coupé. As one of just 20 Centenario Coupés made to commemorate company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s centenary year, these examples were only offered to Lamborghini’s most valued clients. Powered by a thundering 6.5-litre V-12 mated to a seven-speed automated manual gearbox, the Centenario received a 20-horsepower boost over the flagship Aventador SV variant. The Centenario was also the first Lamborghini to feature cutting-edge rear-wheel steering (Estimate: $2,000,000 - $2,500,000 USD).

For Ferrari fans, another highlight will be the 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione, a car which followed in the footsteps of the 599 GTO and F12tdf, becoming the ultimate evolution of the V-12, front-engined Ferrari of its era as well as being designed with the intention of being used on the racetrack. Quite possibly the final non-hybrid naturally aspirated V-12 Ferrari, the 812 Competizione is a fitting finale to one of the Maranello marque’s most accomplished models (Estimate: $1,100,000 - $1,300,000 USD).

For McLaren enthusiasts, the 2014 Mclaren P1 will always remain one of the most significant models in the company’s history, being part of the ‘holy trinity’ of hybrid hypercars that launched a new technological era. The car to be offered in Dubai is a fine example in the attractive colour combination of Mercury over Harissa Red (Estimate: $800,000 - $1,000,000 USD).

If the McLaren was the peak technological hypercar achievement of its era, then the 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie represents the very latest in sports car development. The Valkyrie is described by Aston Martin as being ‘as close as possible to being a Formula One car without being restricted to the track’ and is the result of a technological partnership with Red Bull Racing Advanced Technology. The car to be offered in Dubai marks the first time a Valkyrie has been offered for sale at auction and presents a very rare opportunity for collectors. This little-used, one-owner car is presented in stunning Scintilla Silver and is estimated at $2,900,000 - $3,300,000 USD.

For something a little different but no less exotic, the 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic Recreation by Erik Koux is a stunning addition to the sale. Recreated with meticulous attention to detail, this car has been built from the ground up by marque expert Eric Koux. This beautiful recreation of one of the most iconic pre-war cars in existence is estimated to sell for between $700,000 - $900,000 USD.