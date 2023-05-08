Riyadh: The Kingdom's largest domestic and outbound tourism promotion event is set to be held at The Arena Grenada Square in Riyadh from May 22 to May 24, 2023, for the 13th consecutive year. This year's event will feature a dedicated pavilion for the travel trade and media, providing exhibitors with valuable opportunities to host seminars and press conferences. Over 150 exhibitors representing more than 35 countries, including 30 national and regional pavilions, will grace the show floor, which has been expanded by 30% compared to the 2022 edition.

According to Mr. Bander Al Gryni, General Manager of ASAS Exhibitions, the organizer of the Riyadh Travel Fair, "Last year, the Riyadh Travel Fair featured 129 exhibitors with visitor attendance at 24,957. That was an increase of 20% compared to the 2019 edition. This year, we anticipate exhibitors to surpass 150, with expected visitor numbers exceeding 30,000."

Al Gryni added, "Year after year, we have witnessed consistent positive growth in the number of participants, exhibitors, and attendees at RTF. With Saudi nationals increasingly traveling both domestically and overseas, the opportunities that the Riyadh Travel Fair provides for domestic and overseas destinations, hospitality service providers, and other tourism-related businesses to directly engage with the kingdom's leading travel professionals and travelers have never been more significant."

The Riyadh Travel Fair is open to travel professionals and the general public looking for destination information and special deals. Visitors to the 2023 edition will have the opportunity to interact directly with various tourism authorities, hotels, airlines, and travel agents from around the world. The fair will be strongly represented by the Arabian Gulf region, including pavilions sponsored by The Royal Commission for AlUla, Amala Tourism, Qatar Tourism Authority, Flynas, and Al-Riyadh Travel & Tourism, among others. National pavilions, including those of Mauritius, Malta, Jordan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Trnava, and the Czech Republic, among others, have also confirmed their attendance.

The ASAS Exhibition and Conference Organizing company is hosting the Riyadh Travel Fair 2023 with sponsorship from several partners. These include the Qatar Tourism Authority as a Strategic Partner, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board as a Diamond Sponsor, the Czech Republic, the Royal Commission for AlUla, and Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority as Gold Sponsors. FlyNas will serve as the Official Carrier. Additionally, for the first time, this year's fair will feature St. Petersburg as a Gold Partner and 4 Seasons Travel Georgia and Al Meshini as Silver Partners.