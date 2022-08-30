Rivoli Vision, the eyewear division of the Rivoli Group; one of the largest luxury watch and eyewear retailers in the GCC region, has launched a brand-new concept store within the eyewear segment - ZEISS VISION CENTER - in the lower Gulf region. With two stores now open in Dubai Hills Mall, UAE and Doha Festival City, Qatar, the latest introduction forms part of an exclusive partnership with ZEISS – the Germany-based, internationally-leading technology enterprise operating in the field of optics and optoelectronics.

The opening of the ZEISS VISION CENTERs follows the announcement of a strategic partnership between Rivoli Group and ZEISS in November last year. The alliance, which incorporates technologically advanced ZEISS products and services in all its eyewear concept stores, promises Rivoli Vision customers a new and sophisticated 360-degree eyecare experience. The associations’ innovative offering is now further extended the through the launch of the regions first ZEISS VISION CENTERS.

Subbaiah A.P, Director of Rivoli Vison, added; “ZEISS VISION CENTERs offer a unique retail concept in eyewear through our partnership with ZEISS. As part of our endeavour to offer supremely advanced products and services, this concept considers both medical and aesthetic perspectives when it comes to selecting the right eyeglasses for our customers. Utilizing its innovative optical technology, ZEISS’ unique 9-step process will determine the perfect eyewear solution for any customer. Through the guidance of expertly trained optical professionals, customers will be able to experience truly individual customization of their optical requirements.”

Baudouin Series, Managing Director of ZEISS Vision Care Middle East & Africa, also added; “Visual needs differ from person to person, and we are committed to providing customers coming to ZEISS VISION CENTER with a state-of-the-art, digitalized and customer-centric experience. Detailed and in-depth consultations come together through the most accurate eye testing, and even the use of artificial intelligence through the ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 digital centration platform. The AI used in the platform, thanks to its 9 integrated cameras, can generate precise three-dimensional images of the customers face – an avatar – which allows one to try on thousands of different frames virtually.”

The AI platform will support the eyecare professional when advising the customer on the most suitable frames from a wide selection of eyewear brands and will also allow the customer to view the frames from different angles, change the color, compare them simultaneously and try different coatings and sun tints.

The ZEISS VISION CENTER in both Dubai and Doha will also carry exclusive brands such as Klenze & Baum, Komorebi, MARKUS T, and Andy Wolf, alongside the latest collections from brands such as Cartier, Montblanc, Gucci, Haffmans & Neumeister, Monogram and Lindberg.

About Rivoli Vision

Delivering world-class vision care through eyewear retail concepts - AVANTI, ZEISS VISION CENTER, Rivoli EyeZone and Style 88; Rivoli Vision is the specialized eyewear division under the Rivoli Group. There are currently over 85 operating stores with state-of-the-art vision care facilities across the four concepts, with another 15 stores slated to open soon - the total count expected to cross 100 stores by 2023.

About Rivoli Group

Since 1988, The Rivoli Group has been building a strong position within the fast-growing retail environment in the UAE and the lower Gulf states to become one of the largest luxury lifestyle retailers in the Middle East offering a wide range of product categories from watches, writing instruments, leather accessories, gift items and eyewear. Matching these luxury and lifestyle brands with impeccable service, the Rivoli Group has set new standards of retailing excellence in the region by establishing retail concepts like Rivoli Prestige, Rivoli, Hour Choice, Avanti, Rivoli EyeZone & Style 88.