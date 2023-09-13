Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Riverbed, the leader in unified observability, today announced new energy efficiency capabilities through its leading digital experience management (DEM) solution, Alluvio Aternity. Available later this month, Aternity will include pre-built dashboards that provide insights to IT leaders and employees on the environmental impact of device usage throughout an organization. Combined with automation and Aternity Sentiment surveying capabilities, the solution supports sustainability initiatives, energy-efficiency awareness and reporting requirements while helping to reduce costs associated with avoidable energy consumption.

Aternity captures and correlates granular, actual end-user performance data from all applications and devices, translating it into actionable, environmental insights to reduce carbon emissions. With the new energy efficiency offering, organizations can now view and identify laptops and PCs that are running and consuming energy even when not in active use. With this insight, IT teams can automate a change in power settings to all or some of those devices to significantly reduce overall energy consumption across the enterprise. The new energy-efficiency offering also includes proactive messages that inform users about their energy consumption and provides remediations to drive changes in employee behavior. Alluvio Aternity also offers sentiment survey templates to enhance employee engagement and promote the adoption of sustainable practices for a positive environmental impact.

“Riverbed’s new energy efficiency capabilities support a key sustainability goal that many IT organizations are prioritizing to achieve results, which is both good for the environment and reducing costs,” said Richard Tworek, Chief Technology Officer, Alluvio, at Riverbed. “With hybrid work models, it is difficult to determine end user device power consumption if workers are no longer in the office. With Riverbed’s Alluvio Unified Observability portfolio, we are in a unique position to serve as the foundation for a variety of sustainability initiatives that rely on data accuracy. Today, Riverbed is bringing to market the first of several Alluvio sustainability capabilities that will provide actionable, environmental insights and automation so that organizations can reduce their carbon footprint.”

“I’m enthusiastic about Riverbed’s new sustainability capabilities in Alluvio Aternity and I think that it’s a major step in the right direction to provide organizations with tools that can more accurately measure their energy usage, carbon footprint, and environmental impact of the device throughout its lifecycle,” said Jon Brown, Senior Analyst, Cloud, IT Operations and Sustainability at Enterprise Strategy Group. “I expect that technology such as this will be important to an organization’s overall ability to meet their ESG commitments.”

Alluvio Aternity full-spectrum Digital Experience Management (DEM) features End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) and Application Performance Management (APM) and provides insight into the business impact of customer and employee digital experience by capturing and storing technical telemetry and sentiment feedback at scale from employee devices, every type of business application, and cloud-native application service. Deployed as an agent on end-user devices or application infrastructure, Alluvio Aternity measures what users actually see for every transaction, every app, running on any device. Today, Alluvio Aternity manages more than six million endpoints globally with five million for SaaS, and processes over 250 billion activities daily, playing a critical role in the Digital Employee Experience (DEX). Alluvio Aternity is part of the Alluvio Unified Observability portfolio from Riverbed, which also includes network performance management (NPM) solutions and Alluvio IQ, a SaaS-delivered Unified Observability service that surfaces issues with context to solve problems fast.

-Ends-

About Riverbed

Riverbed is the only company with the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organizations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance. Riverbed offers two industry-leading portfolios: Alluvio by Riverbed, a differentiated Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights, and actions across IT, so customers can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences; and Riverbed Acceleration, providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of partners, and market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we empower every click, every digital experience. Riverbed. Empower the Experience. Learn more at riverbed.com

Riverbed, Alluvio and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact

Ian Saldanha

Procre8 for Riverbed

Email: ian@procre8.biz