Strategic SaaS deployment and investment enable customers to leverage Riverbed’s industry-leading observability capabilities while supporting data sovereignty within the Kingdom’s borders

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, today announced the launch of its Riverbed Aternity® Cloud solution hosted in-country for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With this development, Riverbed becomes the first technology provider in the Kingdom to deliver a SaaS-based Observability platform with integrated AI capabilities designed to meet Saudi Arabia’s data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

Marking a milestone in its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and recognizing the region as a major growth market, Riverbed has established its Middle East and North Africa Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh. With a local General Manager, local executive directors and a dedicated team, the Riyadh RHQ will further strengthen support for customers and partners in the region and drive continued growth fueled by Riverbed’s ongoing technology innovation.

The significance of Riverbed’s Aternity Cloud launch, its new Regional Headquarters, and the additional strategic investments supporting the Kingdom were underscored by the presence of Dave Donatelli, CEO of Riverbed, who was in Riyadh to officially inaugurate the first-of-its-kind observability cloud service for Saudi Arabia. Donatelli’s visit was complemented by the attendance of several global and regional Riverbed executives at the company’s flagship EMPOWEREDx conference. The availability of Riverbed Aternity Cloud hosted in Saudi Arabia reaffirms the company’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s broader digital transformation agenda. Under Dave Donatelli’s tenure as CEO, Riverbed has been on a record-pace of product innovation, earned the distinction of “Best AI Platform in 2025” as part of the Cloud AI Awards, and achieved strong financial results, positioning the company for long-term industry leadership.

Addressing customers at Riverbed’s EMPOWEREDx conference, Elie Dib, Senior Vice President EMEA, Riverbed, said, “Riverbed has been a trusted partner to Saudi Arabia’s public and private sectors for decades, helping organisations enhance visibility and performance across complex IT environments. Riverbed’s new locally hosted observability cloud offering builds on that legacy, enabling enterprises to benefit from the latest AI capabilities in IT operations while maintaining full compliance with national data policies. It aligns perfectly with Saudi government mandates for data residency and provides a secure foundation for future innovation.”

The Riverbed Aternity Cloud for KSA is a proven enterprise-scale Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform that delivers full-spectrum visibility into the digital experiences of employees and customer interactions. Riverbed Aternity captures technical telemetry from millions of devices, business applications, and cloud-native services, offering real-time insights into what users are actually experiencing. Globally, Aternity processes over 250 billion activities daily, manages more than four million endpoints, and operates under six years of certified compliant SaaS operations. The launch further strengthens Riverbed’s long-standing presence in the Kingdom, where it already works closely with leading government entities, banks and other key industries to enhance digital performance assurance and observability.

The new Riverbed Aternity Cloud for Saudi Arabia introduces unmatched portability to the Saudi Arabia market. With the introduction of a cloud platform hosted in a leading data centre within the Kingdom, enterprises will have the flexibility to deploy the Riverbed solution as a SaaS model in the region. This makes the offering particularly appealing to the defence and other sensitive sectors, allowing them to adopt the latest AI-powered innovations in observability without compromising on control, sovereignty, or compliance.

This announcement comes at a time when Saudi companies are accelerating their AI investments and pursuing use cases that deliver rapid and measurable returns. According to Riverbed’s latest research, Saudi organisations have increased their AI investments by nearly 160% year-on-year. More than half (55%) of Saudi respondents in the survey reported that returns from their AIOps projects have already exceeded expectations.

“Our Riverbed AI research also revealed that Saudi enterprises currently use an average of 13 observability tools from nine different vendors, with 98% of respondents actively in the process of consolidating their tools to simplify operations and enhance system performance,” said Charbel Khneisser, Senior Vice President, Global Solutions Engineering, Riverbed. “With this launch, we’re making it simpler and more secure than ever for our customers in Saudi Arabia to achieve that goal. We’re excited to make the latest innovations from our observability platform accessible to Saudi Arabia enterprises, ensuring they can harness AI that delivers measurable value.”

The Riverbed Aternity Cloud offering for Saudi Arabia is planned for general availability in Q1 of 2026.

