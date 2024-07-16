Moisturize eyes at least twice a day with lubricating eye drops, follow the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain

Device use can cut normal blinking; blink often to keep the eye surface moist, reducing dry eyes.

Blue light from digital devices is a significant factor in digital eye strain; doctor recommends measures to reduce the impact

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – As cases of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), also known as Digital Eye Strain, rise universally among both adults and children due to increasing digital device usage, significant health concerns have emerged. Dr. Archana Sood, Specialist Ophthalmologist and Head of the Department at RAK Hospital, underscores the urgency of addressing this issue and offers preventive measures to help safeguard our vision.

The extensive use of devices has severely impacted the eye health intensifying CVS symptoms such as dryness, burning eyes, ocular pain, eye strain, light sensitivity, and headaches. The eye clinic at RAK Hospital has also observed an increase in cases presented with eye discomfort, fatigue, dry eyes, blurred vision, itching in addition to shoulder and neck pain as other major issues.

Commenting on the subject, Dr Sood states "Digital devices have become an integral and unavoidable part of our daily lives, with most individuals spending 8-9 hours on average a day on screens for both work and entertainment. We have also observed an increase in myopia among children over the past 2-3 years, likely due to changes in study patterns which started during the COVID-19 pandemic with the excessive use of mobile devices and tablets. I have also seen migraines, dizziness, and scrolling nausea triggered by increased use of digital devices, especially phones.”

Furthermore, Dr Sood talks about an additional concern about exposure to blue light from digital screens and devices. “Our exposure to blue light has also significantly increased due to the widespread use of devices that utilize light-emitting diode (LED) technology, such as computer and laptop screens, cell phones, flat-screen televisions, and tablets. Blue light scatters more easily than other visible light colors, which can make it harder for our eyes to focus and may result in visual discomfort or eye strain. Some studies have even linked it to potential retinal damage and disturbances in sleep cycles, especially when exposed during the evening.”

To manage blue light exposure, consider the following measures:

Use Blue Light Filter Glasses: These can reduce glare, especially in the evenings, Equip Monitors with Blue Light Filters: Use screen overlays if your monitor doesn’t have built-in filters. Switch to OLED Monitors: Organic LED screens are believed to cause less eye strain.

Advising on measures for maintaining good eye health, Dr. Sood suggests using lubricating eye drops at least twice a day to prevent dryness. “Ensure you take regular breaks while using devices and blink frequently to keep the eye surface moist. Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away every 20 minutes. Device usage can reduce the normal blinking frequency (of about 12-15 blinks per minute) to about one-third, but frequent breaks can help restore normal blinking patterns. Additionally, incorporating nature therapy, outdoor activities, exposure to natural light, can help maintain optimal eye health.”

Dr. Sood further advises, “Using devices without ambient surrounding light is strongly discouraged. I encourage children and their parents to bond over board games and puzzles to reduce dependence on digital devices and protect their eyes, especially during school vacations.”

Some additional preventive measures suggested by Dr. Sood in controlling CVS include:

· Proper Screen Positioning: Keep your screen 15-20 degrees below eye level and 20-28 inches away from your eyes.

Lighting: Adjust lighting to reduce glare and use anti-glare screens.

Adjust lighting to reduce glare and use anti-glare screens. Ergonomic Seating: Use a padded chair with proper height adjustment to support good posture.

Use a padded chair with proper height adjustment to support good posture. Screen Time Management: Utilize night shift modes and screen time features to regulate light exposure.

Utilize night shift modes and screen time features to regulate light exposure. Pre-Sleep Habits: Avoid using screens without ambient light before bedtime.

During an eye clinic visit for CVS, expect a comprehensive eye exam, special attention to dry eye evaluation, and various tests to determine the type and severity of the condition. Preventive measures and tailored treatments will be recommended, with regular follow-ups to assess treatment progress. If you’re using lubricating drops, rest assured that they have no side effects and can be used as needed until your symptoms improve.

In conclusion, Dr. Sood advises, 'Adopting healthy viewing habits and regularly consulting your eye care professional are crucial steps in preventing and managing symptoms associated with Computer Vision Syndrome.'"

For more information, visit https://rakhospital.com/