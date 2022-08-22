This is the fourth outlet to open in less than a year as the brand looks to expand rapidly across the city

Dubai, UAE: Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery is opening its fourth outlet today at the Grand Heights Hotel Apartments in Barsha Heights, Dubai. This fast-paced expansion is a testament to the popularity of the brand and the strength of its core values and offerings.

The homegrown concept, which has taken Dubai by storm since opening its first branch less than a year ago, is set to become the café destination of choice for residents and tourists alike, thanks to its stunning interiors, rich coffee, mouth-wateringly beautiful pastries, cakes and fresh-from-the-oven loaves.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, stripped-back wooden floors and a mix of bar stool seating and regular tables, it’s the ideal place to catch up with friends or a great workspace for the days residents aren’t in the office.

Whether diners fancy tucking into a light chia bowl at breakfast, treating themselves to an indulgent Croffle or signature pancake dish, opt for a gourmet sandwich or a flavour-packed salad at lunch, there’s something for every taste and time of day.

Mulling over the delectable offerings in the Pastry Boutique is a must. Highlights include Risen’s much-talked about filled donuts, individual cakes and galettes – and the opportunity to take home a freshly-baked, artisan-made baguette or loaf is not to be missed.

Furthermore, the brand is already well known for its superb coffee and customers can taste how seriously they take their brews here. Expert baristas prepare drinks made with locally roasted regional and international beans with absolute attention to detail. Whether aficionados are seeking a flawless flat white, fruity filter, powerful pour-over brew or fancy trying one of Risen’s signature caffeinated drinks, specialist coffee fans will find plenty to enjoy here.

The eclectic beverage menu also includes freshly blended juices and smoothies, innovative mocktails and a carefully curated range of teas and unique infusions.

Risen’s commitment to sustainability and using seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and natural, biodegradable materials remains as strong as ever at the latest destination. The breakfast, brunch and all-day dining menu offers a contemporary nod to the café’s Middle Eastern heritage, cleverly fusing local flavours, on-trend international influences and seasonal produce to delicious, often highly innovative effect.

While the locations and sizes of the outlets differ – ranging from convenient grab-and-go options at The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle and Business Bay, to the full-dining experience that visitors will encounter at the new Barsha Heights location and Millennium Place Marina, the warm ambience, excellent service and high-quality food and drinks remain a constant.