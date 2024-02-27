Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Home security brand, Ring, will participate at LEAP 2024 from March 4 – 7 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, Saudi Arabia. The company will present its range of whole-home security devices from Video Doorbells to indoor and outdoor Security Cameras, that allow customers to create a ‘Ring of Security’ around their homes.

Saudi Arabia is an important point of focus for Ring, given the country's commitment towards technological advancement and the rise in the adoption of connected smart home devices. The Kingdom’s strong focus on enhancing security aligns perfectly with Ring’s aim to provide peace of mind and convenience to homeowners with its whole-home security solutions.

“This is our first time exhibiting at LEAP, and it represents our commitment to establishing our presence in the Kingdom. The exhibition provides us with an ideal platform to spotlight our products, and engage with industry leaders, partners and consumers, as we aim to transform the way homeowners in the Kingdom view whole-home security,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, Vice President – Emerging Markets at Ring.

With a wide variety of smart home security solutions and unique features such as customizable Motion Detection, Two-Way Talk, and Color Night Vision, Ring products seamlessly integrate with each other and can be managed through the user-friendly Ring app. With a single smart device (phone or tablet), users can manage and monitor all their Ring products from one dashboard.

Security, privacy and user control are foundational to Ring, and the company designs all of its devices with these pillars top of mind. Additionally, Ring by default, Ring encrypts user videos when they are uploaded to the cloud and stored on Ring’s servers for an added layer of security.

Ring will also highlight how users can seamlessly integrate their Ring devices with compatible Alexa-enabled devices, using simple voice commands to check in on their Ring camera’s Live View and access Two-Way Talk.

Ring executives and experts will be available at booth H1A.G91 to show visitors how whole-home security can be customized to suit their individual needs and home type, demonstrating how simple it is to set up and operate Ring products using the Ring app.​​​​