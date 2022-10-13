Dubai, UAE – Ring, the home security company, has signed a distribution agreement with leading value-added IT distributor and service provider, Mindware. The collaboration with the UAE-based IT distributor will see greater availability of Ring’s DIY home security devices across the UAE and wider Gulf region.

The collaboration will support the company in maintaining a strong presence with resellers and professional installers. This will enable greater engagement with key channel stakeholders, through regular touchpoints and in-depth product training.

Ring provides reliable, easy to install home security products that offer customers peace of mind, to protect their homes. Products such as Video Doorbell Pro 2 offer an extra layer of protection to homeowners through powerful features such as 3D Motion Detection, 1536p HD Head to Toe Video, Color Night Vision, and Motion Alerts, all via the Ring app on a smartphone or tablet.

“Over the years, Mindware has earned a reputation as a leading value-added distributor and service provider in the region. We are excited to work with them as we expand our product availability in the UAE and Gulf region. We look forward to working with Mindware, to bring our products closer to homeowners and continue to provide peace of mind to more customers across a number of cities and countries,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, Vice President– Emerging Markets, Ring.

“Ring offers a wide range of innovative, DIY home security products and services. We are delighted to enhance our existing offerings with one of the leading brands in the smart security space. Always thinking of our customers first, the addition of Ring to our portfolio makes perfect sense, especially with Mindware’s recent focus on the small and mid-market segments and our goal of reaching even more partners across the region. The timing of launching this collaboration is also ideal, being aligned with the recent launch of the Mindware Online Store serving our UAE partners”, commented Nicholas Argyrides, General Manager - Gulf, at Mindware.

“Since our inception, we have reimagined home security and consistently developed our product offering, culminating in state-of-the-art products such as Ring Alarm, Video Doorbell Pro 2, Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, and Stick Up Cams for indoor and outdoor usage. As a home security specialist, we have a dual focus - to keep homes safe with easy-to-use home security products, while also changing the way consumers perceive home security, as an accessible, simple way to add convenience and presence to their property, “added Hoda.

Mindware will work with Ring to provide product support across the region, via in-depth Ring product training and joint customer visits. The distributor will offer the full portfolio of Ring products, with a focus on Ring Alarm, Video Doorbell Pro 2, Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and Plus, and Stick Up Cams.