Anchoring the heart of Riga Waterfront, The Powerhouse transforms a once-quiet landmark into a dynamic, year-round destination for dining, entertainment, strolling, shopping, and everyday enjoyment. Shaped for the community, in both mind and heart, The Powerhouse is a space that invites leisure and laughter, bringing warmth and delight to the simple moments of everyday life.

Thoughtfully restored and purposefully designed, The Powerhouse will offer a lively mix of eateries, boutique retail, play spaces, entertainment and open-air plazas, all seamlessly blending into the scenic waterfront promenade. Created with openness and joy at its core, it welcomes the community with a sense of familiarity from the very first step inside. The Powerhouse is a tribute to community spirit, it is a space dedicated to the beauty of everyday moments - a genuine extension of life in Riga.

Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills added: “Cities need icons that work beautifully, spaces that feel alive and that bring people together - The Powerhouse is precisely that. We are restoring it with respect while creating a space where the community can enjoy the simple pleasures of everyday life.”

Originally built in a rich eclectic and industrial Art Nouveau architectural style, Riga’s first power station lit the city’s streets, powered its trams, and stood as a proud symbol of industrial progress along the Daugava River. Today, just the façade persists, with its tower and chimneys intact. Now, under careful guidance, the building is set to become a symbol once more as it transforms into a vibrant hub for the community to enjoy.

The transformation will honor and retain the building’s original architecture, ensuring its unique historical significance is upheld. Key historical features will be carefully preserved and reintroduced, allowing the site to once again play an active role in people’s daily lives. The restoration is led by Fricis Vilnis, whose design embraces the building’s enduring character while inviting new life into every corner.

“The Powerhouse is a truly unique building—the first to generate electricity for parts of Riga. Although much of the original architecture has been lost, the building’s character, volume, and presence can still be felt—they can be explored and celebrated. The building is like a space you can walk through and around, providing spatial and functional value to the broader urban environment. The Powerhouse is a statement on how industrial heritage should be appreciated and preserved. We essentially want to ‘freeze’ both its interior and exterior surfaces, so they remain authentic and valuable for future generations,” says Fricis Vilnis of Vilnis Miculis Architects the project’s lead architect.

Whether dining by the river, browsing local boutiques, or simply enjoying an afternoon in the open air, The Powerhouse is designed to bring ease, delight and entertainment to everyday life. Inside and out, it is a place for all seasons - made for slow hours, quick meet-ups, and everything in between

For more information, please contact:

Evane Dsouza | evane.dsouza@maisonpyramide.com

Maya Hamade | maya.hamade@maisonpyramide.com