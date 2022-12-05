Dubai: RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, one of the leading international Residency and Citizenship by Investment firms has been appointed as the Global Marketing Agent for St Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme. This landmark announcement marks a decade of growth and success for the global company that has assisted over 4,000 clients and their families since its inception.

On the 21st of November, 2022 the Hon. Dr Ernest Hilaire, the Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia, and Mr Mc Claude Emmanuel, the Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Lucia, joined RIF Trust and Latitude’s team at their Dubai office in Business Bay to formally announce the appointment of RIF Trust and Latitude as the Global Marketing Agent for the St Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The Hon. Dr Ernest Hilaire, commented, “This appointment is very important for St Lucia. RIF Trust and Latitude are significant players in the Residency and Citizenship by Investment industry. They are a well-established and respected partner. We are certainly delighted to announce this news to ensure we continue building our relationship with RIF Trust and Latitude as they have been very important to the success of the Citizenship by Investment Programme in St Lucia over the last few years. We are stronger moving forwards having them mentor the development of the programme. The demand for Saint Lucia as a brand continues to grow and we believe this partnership will assist us in our efforts to go beyond just a passport by creating opportunities for local investment and likewise more opportunities for all.”

Mr Mc Claude Emmanuel stated, “I’m excited about this new partnership with RIF Trust and Latitude as we’ve enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship for some time. The new agreement will see both sides collaborate on the planning and implementing marketing strategies across key areas, leveraging our programme’s strong brand and RIF Trust and Latitude’s experience to make St Lucia a number 1 option.”

Mimoun Assraoui, RIF Trust’s CEO and Latitude’s Vice Chairman expressed his excitement, “We are very proud of this appointment. Our relationship with St Lucia goes back almost a decade ago and has been very successful and fruitful. We recently hosted a successful event with St Lucia in Los Angeles earlier this month to celebrate our firm being the first global RCBI firm with an office in the USA. And now, we are delighted to host them in our Dubai office for this landmark appointment and will continue to have further events around the world with St Lucia throughout next year. We also will be working closely with the Citizenship by Investment Unit in St Lucia to increase the number of applications, maintain their processing time without affecting the time needed for due diligence, and attract more direct investment into St Lucia.”

To learn more about RIF Trust’s range of Citizenship and Residency by Investment options including St Lucia Citizenship by Investment, visit hellotofreedom.com. For more information on this collaboration, connect with @riftrust_citizenship on Instagram and Twitter.

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, is the leading global Residency and Citizenship by Investment firm in the Middle East and Africa. It has a local focus with a global reach with over 20 offices worldwide, including in Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Portugal, KSA, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA.

-Ends-

About RIF Trust & Latitude

Founded in the financial heart of Dubai, RIF Trust is a leading international Residency and Citizenship by Investment advisory firm in the Middle East and Africa. In 2013, the company was born from the need to provide greater freedom to travel and expand businesses abroad for high-net-worth Individuals and their families. The name RIF Trust is inspired by the mountainous region of North Africa, a place known for its people with high moral standards and the desire to explore.

In 2018, RIF Trust merged with Latitude Consultancy Limited to expand internationally to over 20 countries, including Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Portugal, KSA, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA.

RIF Trust and Latitude are government-approved partners and authorized agents of the world’s most powerful residency and citizenship programmes, including Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, and Malta. The Latitude Group employs over 100 industry professionals globally that provide clients with innovative programme solutions in the Caribbean, Europe, and North America, competitively priced services and local expertise with a global reach.

For more information, please go to www.riftrust.com or www.latitudeworld.com

For media inquires, please contact:

Muhammad Al-Sharu

Communication and PR Director at Circulate PR

malsharu@circulatepr.com