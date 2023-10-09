Rierino, the AI-backed low-code/no-code development technology provider, announced today its partnership with Maven Insights, a prominent management consulting firm enabling high-impact commercial growth and business transformations in the Middle East. This collaboration aims to provide enterprises across sectors with easy access to future-proof technology solutions that enhance the speed and cost-effectiveness of their transformation initiatives.

By combining state-of-the-art technologies with deep industry and local expertise, the two teams strive to create lasting and sustainable change for ambitious organizations in the region. From improving efficiency by 80% to reducing development time down to a few hours, Rierino’s solutions equip digital businesses with unparalleled agility to achieve their demanding targets. When paired with Maven Insights’ strong customer experience and people enablement capabilities, organizations can swiftly transform their operations and overcome challenges related to time, resources, and skills.

“This partnership allows us to empower our clients in new and unique ways throughout their transformation journey,” said Khalid Alkhudairi, Senior Partner at Maven Insights. “Rierino’s hyperflexible technology effortlessly caters to challenging or sophisticated use cases, ensuring fast and effective results. Together, we will create memorable data-driven digital experiences for customers, employees, and citizens throughout the region.”

With offices in Dubai and Riyadh as well as a decade-long presence in the market, Maven Insights has established a network of reputable clients in telecom, government, retail, ecommerce, banking, insurance, real estate, chemicals, and transportation sectors. Its handpicked team of experts provides growth strategy, business transformation, and commercial excellence services with a keen focus on financial and cultural impact.

“We are excited about our partnership with Maven Insights, as their consulting and business transformation approach effectively complements our technology vision,” said Utku Sarioz, Co-founder and CEO at Rierino. “Having achieved prominent results for leading clients in the region, the Maven Insights team brings strong credentials built on local knowledge and subject matter expertise. We look forward to collaborating on unique high-stakes challenges.”

Both companies prioritize growth in the Middle East and value the role of relevant strategic partnerships in accelerating expansion. Having announced its successful fundraise earlier this year, Rierino is extending its network of sales and implementation partners in line with its Europe and Middle East expansion plans. Similarly, Maven Insights is actively forging technology partnerships to enhance its expertise and the value provided to clients.

About Rierino

Rierino (https://rierino.com/) is a tech-generation startup that allows digital businesses to go beyond packaged solution features and incorporate their own unique twist on technology. It is the only solution that unites low-code, composable commerce, and embedded intelligence concepts to effortlessly tackle enterprise-grade development challenges and fuel unlimited growth. The startup, currently backed by the Future Impact Fund, is the brainchild of seasoned strategy and technology advisors who have served over 60 brands across 20 countries and made their previous exit to a global professional services powerhouse.

About Maven Insights

Maven Insights (https://maveninsights.com/) is a regional boutique management consulting firm headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The firm’s advisory team consists of experts combining academic, industry, and consultancy experience in Commercial Growth Strategies, Business Transformation, Commercial Excellence, People Analytics, and Employee Experience Management. With a solid track record, Maven Insights has gained extensive experience and delivered value to numerous large organizations operating across various sectors in the Middle East.

