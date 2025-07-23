Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a landmark move that signals its entry onto the global stage, Richmax Group, one of India’s emerging business conglomerates, is set to inaugurate its first international office in Dubai on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The launch event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai, commencing at 7:00 PM, and will be attended by distinguished officials from the UAE Ministry, business luminaries, and prominent members of the Indian diaspora.

The new office, located in the Karama, will house the UAE operations of Richmax Tours and Travels. This strategic expansion is part of the Group’s broader vision to extend its footprint across the Middle East and beyond.

Founded on a strong legacy of trust, service, and innovation, Richmax Group has steadily diversified its business portfolio across sectors such as financial services, travel and tourism, trading, and community initiatives. With the launch of its Dubai office, the Group aims to bring its hallmark customer-centric approach, technological advancement, and ethical business practices to international markets.

A Vision for Growth and Global Excellence

Commenting on the milestone, Adv. George John Valath, Chairman and Managing Director of Richmax Group, said: “This moment marks a new era for Richmax. Our presence in Dubai is a reflection of our aspirations to serve a broader audience and contribute meaningfully to the region’s economic and cultural fabric. We chose Dubai not only for its global connectivity but also for the shared values of vision, resilience, and innovation that align with our mission. By 2027, we plan to expand across all Emirates in the UAE, and by 2030, we aim to establish a significant presence across the GCC region.”

“This is not merely a physical expansion, it is the beginning of a transformative journey to connect people, empower communities, and drive progress through excellence in every venture we undertake.”

Strengthening Regional Ties and Community Engagement

The Dubai office will serve as a gateway to new partnerships, offering tailored travel services under Richmax Tours and Travels, while facilitating business collaborations across diverse sectors. The Group is also committed to engaging with local communities, promoting responsible tourism, and supporting social causes through strategic initiatives.

With a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction, technology adoption, and ethical governance, Richmax Group envisions becoming a trusted and respected name across the Middle East, South Asia, and beyond.

Media Contact:

Sajish Gopalan

Regional Head

Richmax Group

Email: sajish@richmaxgroup.com