Most procurement teams in the Middle East are managing more suppliers, more risk, and more regulatory pressure, with tools that were not designed for the job. RheinBrücke IT Consulting has an answer. The firm has made MeRLIN, its strategic sourcing and procurement platform, available to its full enterprise client base across the region. The timing is significant: MeRLIN has been cited in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Sourcing Applications, published March 2026, following its recognition in the Gartner Manufacturing Context Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites in September 2025. Two Gartner recognitions in six months is not a coincidence, it is validation.

WHAT MeRLIN DELIVERS

MeRLIN is a source-to-procure platform built on Microsoft Azure that covers the full procurement lifecycle, from supplier onboarding and RFx management through contract lifecycle management, spend analytics, and supplier risk governance. It is available as a SaaS solution and integrates bi-directionally with major ERP systems. For organisations already running Epicor Kinetic, SAP S/4HANA, or Microsoft Dynamics, MeRLIN provides a dedicated procurement digitisation and intelligence layer that delivers measurable savings, compliance visibility and supplier performance insight at the depth that operational procurement teams actually need.

WHERE AI MAKES THE DIFFERENCE

MeRLIN applies AI at the points in the sourcing process where decisions matter most. AI enabled accelerated supplier onboarding improves efficiency and compliance and reduces errors. Guided sourcing feature surfaces AI-driven recommendations during award decisions, improving accuracy and reducing cycle time. Intelligent spend analytics identify savings opportunities and flag maverick spend automatically. The result is a procurement function that operates with foresight, not just good records.

LEADERSHIP QUOTE

Kumar Mallampalli, Chief Evangelist, MeRLIN: "MeRLIN was built to give procurement teams the intelligence and control that enterprise sourcing demands, without the complexity that slows adoption. From AI-powered supplier onboarding to end-to-end sourcing workflows, the platform is designed to reduce friction at every stage. Independent analyst recognition from Gartner validates what our clients already know. Bringing MeRLIN to RheinBrücke's Middle East client base means organisations in the region can now access a procurement platform that is both globally recognised and locally supported."

ALREADY DELIVERING IN THE MIDDLE EAST

RheinBrücke has spent over a decade becoming the enterprise technology partner that Middle East organisations trust with their most complex programmes. That relationship now opens the door to MeRLIN, procurement technology that an independent global analyst has recognised twice in twelve months. For enterprises ready to find out what Gartner-recognised procurement intelligence can do for their sourcing operations, the starting point is www.rheincs.com.

ABOUT RHEINBRÜCKE

RheinBrücke is an international enterprise technology consultancy headquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in Dubai, Dubai Silicon Oasis, India, and the UK. The firm delivers ERP implementation and managed services across SAP, Epicor, and Microsoft Dynamics, alongside digital transformation, data intelligence, and the Gartner-recognised MeRLIN Strategic Sourcing platform. RheinBrücke holds Epicor Platinum EMEAI partner status since 2014, Microsoft Gold Partner status, and has delivered projects across 45 countries. Contact: info@rheincs.com | www.rheincs.com

MeRLIN is a strategic sourcing and procurement platform, recognised in the Gartner Market Guide for eSourcing (2022, 2026), the Gartner Manufacturing Context Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites (2022, 2023, 2025), and ranked as Customer Leader in the Spend Matters SolutionMap (Spring 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025), now a Hackett Group platform, with validation in the Hackett Group Spring 2026 SolutionMap. MeRLIN holds ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications. Contact: info@merlinsourcing.com | www.merlinsourcing.com