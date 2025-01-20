Munich, Germany: Reynaers Middle East, leading provider of sustainable aluminium solutions, has concluded its participation in BAU 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for architecture, materials, and systems. The event took place from 13 to 17 January 2025, in Munich, Germany.

Held every two years, BAU brings together architects, planners, investors and representatives of the industrial and commercial sectors, drawing expertise from all relevant branches at a high international level. It promotes a concrete exchange of ideas and information while releasing synergies.

As a pioneer in the development of advanced aluminium systems, Reynaers Middle East presented its latest innovations and sustainable solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the market in the region and beyond. The participating team included Ali Khalaf, Managing Director, Aws Salih, General Manager, UAE & Oman, Lance Cornils, General Manager, Saudi Middle and West, Abdulla Mayoof, Technical Manager, Isa Al Wadi, Area Manager, QBK-SE, Mohannad Al Qudah, Area Manager, (UAE & Oman) and Majed Shaheen, Area manager, Saudi Middle, West and Egypt. The team attended the week-long fair where they provided insight and answered questions about product specifications, project applications, and sustainability initiatives.

Visitors to the booth were introduced to ways Reynaers’ solutions could be integrated to transform their building projects. They viewed a range of products combining aesthetics with functionality that prioritise thermal performance and eco-friendliness. Furthermore, Reynaers highlighted its efforts in promoting circular building economy principles through the use of recyclable materials and sustainable manufacturing processes.

“We are thrilled to conclude our participation in BAU 2025, which serves as a global platform for industry leaders to connect, share ideas, and showcase cutting-edge technologies,” commented Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East, Ali Khalaf. He continued, “This successful participation underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the sector and promoting sustainable practices that enhance the quality of living and working spaces.”

For more information on Reynaers Middle East, call +973 17877 266 or visit www.reynaers.bh.

About Reynaers Middle East:

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium.

A market leader in Belgium and with worldwide operations, Reynaers Aluminium specializes in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable Aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Apart from a wide range of standard solutions, the company also develops tailor-made solutions for all market sectors – from residential to commercial and industrial projects.

Reynaers’ high-quality systems meet the most stringent demands in terms of comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency. It acts as a valuable partner for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users.

Founded in 1965, Reynaers currently employs over 1,770 workers in 40 countries worldwide and exports to more than 70 countries on 5 continents.

Reynaers Middle East office is head quartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2004. It caters to the entire GCC countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and more recently Iraq. It also has branch offices in UAE and Egypt.

For more information, visit www.reynaers.bh.

