Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Reynaers Middle East has recently participated in the annual Labour Day Ceremony, organised by the General Federation of Bahrain Trade Unions in recognition of the endeavours of high-performing employees, where the ceremony was held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on May 1, 2023.

The event was hosted in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Jameel bin Mohammed Humaidan, Minister of Labour, who presented outstanding Reynaers staff members with certificates of appreciation to acknowledge their determination, dedication and positive attitude, in addition to their high sense of responsibility towards their fellow team members, valuable customers, and esteemed stakeholders of Reynaers Middle East.

The honourees included: Operations Manager Ali Zalaikh, Accountant Hasan Khalaf, Supply Chain Officer Fatema Taher, Development Team Leader Hussain Meshaima and Project Engineer Sara Radhi. Each of them had exhibited exceptional work ethic and dedication towards their roles in the past year.

On the occasion, Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East, commented: “Labour Day is an occasion which pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of workers worldwide. Through this ceremony, Reynaers continues to honour and celebrate its qualified human cadres in all departments, whose diligence lays the foundation to our success.”

He added, “At Reynaers Middle East, we remain committed to providing high quality products and services to our customers, maintaining leadership in the sector, and steering our company towards further growth. This relies entirely on the presence of a dedicated workforce that embraces our core values and aspires towards the achievement of a unified goal. As such, we believe in the importance of appreciating outstanding energies—valuing their sincere efforts while creating further incentive for excellence.”

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium, which specialises in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions. Reynaers Middle East is headquartered in Bahrain and caters to the entire GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

