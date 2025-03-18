Dubai, UAE: An exciting new way of living is on the horizon as R.Evolution, the visionary real estate developer with over 25 years of experience, nears the final realisation of Eywa. This exciting project, set to be completed in Q2 of 2026, will be a benchmark in reimagined modern living. An acronym for Energy, Youthfulness, Wellbeing, and Ancient knowledge, this opulent and health-focused residential masterpiece marks a new standard in holistic urban living and has been designed to elevate the lifestyles of all its residents. Located in Dubai’s prime Business Bay area, Eywa is not just a property; it’s a sanctuary that expertly combines luxury, sustainability, and community.

Eywa, where opulence goes beyond aesthetics, will encourage both personal growth and overall wellness. Its organic design, resembling a sprawling banyan tree, seamlessly blends natural elements with architectural brilliance. The use of exotic materials and cascading waterfalls on nearly every terrace evokes a sense of an oasis within Dubai’s bustling metropolis, redefining luxury as an experience that connects residents to both nature and themselves.

Inspired by Vastu Shastra and Ancient Wisdom

Throughout its construction, R.Evolution has integrated the ancient principles of Vastu Shastra seamlessly into Eywa’s design. Vastu is based on ancient texts that describe the principles of design, including layout, measurements, and ground preparation. In addition to this, it also aligns with the space arrangement, and spatial geometry, with cutting-edge technology to create a harmonious living environment that promotes mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing.

Eywa’s architecture balances energy flows and aligns with the natural elements, leading to positivity and good health. The development’s unique Crystal Pyramid, which has been embedded into the structure itself and is at the heart of the building, features 3,355 crystals and semi-precious stones and weighs over 16 tonnes. This unique addition cleanses the energy of the space, enhances focus, and supports cell regeneration, thereby turning it into a haven for longevity and mindfulness.

Unparalleled Features and Facilities

Eywa offers 50 two- to five- bedroom exclusive residences and two penthouses, ranging from 3,064 to 16,256 sq. ft., each meticulously designed with wellness at its core. Achieving the WELL Platinum Certificate, which ​​measures attributes of buildings that impact occupant health by looking at seven factors, or Core Concepts: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Fitness, Comfort, Mind, the building leads in design and technology.

Each unit boasts the world’s most advanced water and air filtration systems, ensuring the highest standards of health and comfort. Every apartment is also designed to be soundproof, and features cascading waterfalls and private plunge pools, delivering complete privacy and serenity. Additional amenities, exclusive for residents’ use, include 24-hour Residential Concierge and Health & Longevity Concierge teams, plus a valet service, security, health and wellness specialists, kids’ play area, vegetable gardens, and an in-house chef – a service included in the service charge, with only ingredient costs incurred by residents.

Sustainability at Its Heart

​​Eywa proudly holds the LEED Platinum Certification, the highest distinction in sustainable building design and construction. This achievement signifies that the development meets the most rigorous standards for energy efficiency, water conservation, and environmental responsibility. By reducing carbon emissions, optimising resource use, and creating a healthier indoor environment, Eywa exemplifies how luxury and sustainability can coexist seamlessly, setting a new benchmark for eco-conscious living.

Further to this, the building’s façade, made of glazed terracotta ceramic, is self-cleaning and eliminates the need for detergents or chemicals while recycled water is utilised to nourish the greenery surrounding the property.

Prime Location in Business Bay

Nestled along the Dubai Water Canal, where it expands into a magnificent lagoon, Eywa offers the most breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai and the iconic Burj Khalifa. Its proximity to The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai International Airport ensures convenience while maintaining a tranquil atmosphere. Whether it’s a short drive to the Opera District or a leisurely stroll along the promenade, Eywa provides residents with the best of urban and waterfront living. Designed with the belief that homes should tell a story, Eywa’s architecture goes beyond aesthetics and functionality, embodying an essential part of the city’s image, one that will leave a lasting mark on Dubai’s history for decades to come.

“Eywa is the embodiment of our vision to create spaces that are more than just homes – they are transformative experiences. By blending ancient wisdom, state-of-the-art technologies, and sustainable practices, Eywa represents the next generation of real estate, where luxury meets wellbeing, and innovation meets harmony,” said Alex Zagrebelny, the Founder and CEO at R.Evolution.

R.Evolution has been redefining the way people view real estate for over 25 years. Boasting an extensive portfolio spanning residential, office, hotel, and infrastructural properties across cities like Dubai, Berlin, Riga, and Barcelona, R.Evolution’s projects are characterised by their revolutionary vision and intellectual development, which includes a blend of timeless wisdom and modern technology. This approach creates architectural masterpieces that prioritise sustainability, wellbeing, and community.

With Eywa, R.Evolution has set a precedent in luxury real estate by offering a space that nurtures the body, mind, and soul. More than just a building, Eywa is a symbol of the future of urban living – one where sustainability and wellbeing are at the heart of every design decision.