Muscat: In a momentous move that underscores its commitment to safety, efficiency, and operational excellence, Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman) recently announced the launch of Oman’s first-ever 7.5KL mobile fuel tanker. Equipped with state-of-the-art safety and operational features, the new tanker is set to redefine fuel transportation ensuring on-time, in-full deliveries while adhering to the most stringent industry standards.

Commenting on the launch, Said Mohamed Al Rawahi General Manager – Low Carbon Products & Sectors, Shell Oman, said, “ Innovation is not just a driving force for us - it is fundamental to how we evolve and lead in a rapidly changing indaustry. As energy demands rise, our capacity to enhance critical fuel transportation infrastructure becomes more important than ever. This will contribute to improving efficiency whilst ensuring safety and environmental responsibility that are integral to our operations”.

Recognizing that safety is a holistic concept—encompassing both vehicle integrity and human well-being—Shell Oman has integrated advanced features that not only improve driving performance but also actively protect lives. The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) augments vehicle handling by detecting and correcting traction loss, while the Rollover Prevention Device and integrated Electronic Braking System (EBS) ensure superior stability, even in demanding conditions. the tanker is also equipped with a Driver Fatigue Monitoring System to track real-time performance and identify risky behaviors for timely intervention. Moreover, the Active Fatigue Detection System continuously assesses alertness, issuing real-time alerts to prevent fatigue-related hazards. In addition, both front & side curtains airbags further bolster driver and passenger protection. Fully compliant with OPAL V2 Road Safety Standards, the tanker sets a new benchmark for fuel transportation safety in the Sultanate, reinforcing industry-wide best practices.

Beyond its robust safety framework, the mobile tanker operates as a fully equipped fuel station. Its Automatic Tank Gauging System provides precise fuel level monitoring, while the Fuel Transaction Record-Keeping Technology increases transparency and accountability through accurate tracking and reporting. Recognizing the importance of environmental responsibility, the tanker also integrates Over-Spill Prevention Technology, effectively minimizing risks associated with fuel handling and spillage. Optimizing operations, the Self-Fuel Loading & Offloading System reduces turnaround time and enriches productivity, while a 15-meter nozzle extends reach for greater accessibility. A high-performance Bulk Fuel Pump enables rapid fuel transfer, ensuring uninterrupted supply for time-sensitive industries. Enhancing operational control, a real-time monitoring screen provides live insights into stock levels and fuel transaction data, empowering operators with greater control and operational intelligence.

With this next-generation fuel tanker, Shell Oman continues to redefine industry benchmarks, combining innovation with operational excellence.

About Shell Oman Marketing Company

Shell Oman Marketing Company is a publicly listed company on Muscat Stock Exchange. Shell Oman operates in a multi downstream-business structure providing Mobility, Commercial, Lubricants, Marine, Bitumen and Aviation fuel products and services in Oman. The company owns and operates the only ISO-certified lubricants blending plant of its kind in Mina Al Fahal that produces Made-in-Oman Shell-branded lubricants for local and regional markets. Shell Oman excels in its commitment to local talent development, with more than 94% Omanisation rate across its workforce. The Company works to meet the Sultanate’s growing energy demands, and contributing to its prosperity in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible manner, by operating safely and ethically and creating sustainable value for the Omani community.

Enquiries

Mahmoud Al Abri

Acting GM – Corporate Relations

Shell Oman Marketing Company

Phone: +968 24570200

Email: feedbackandissues-om@shell.com

Shell’s net carbon intensity

Also, in this announcement we may refer to Shell’s “Net Carbon Intensity”, which includes Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the term Shell’s “Net Carbon Intensity” is for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s net-Zero Emissions Target

Shell’s operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, they reflect our Scope 1, Scope 2 and Net Carbon Intensity (NCI) targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plans cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target and 2035 NCI target, as these targets are currently outside our planning period. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Shell expects to publish its 2024 Energy Transition Strategy on March 14, 2024, which will include an update on Shell’s energy transition strategy and set out Shell’s climate targets and ambitions for the future.

Forward Looking Non-GAAP measures

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as [cash capital expenditure] and [divestments]. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this announcement do not form part of this announcement.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.