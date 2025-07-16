Muscat. In alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and its commitment to promoting financial inclusion, Sohar Islamic - Sohar International Islamic Window - has announced the launch of its online Unified Transaction Banking Platform for its Wholesale Banking Clients. This platform offers Cash Management and Trade Finance solutions, serving as a comprehensive solution for corporate and institutional clients' everyday banking needs. It provides convenient features such as auto reconciliation, supply chain finance, liquidity management, receivables management, digital trade finance, and payment processing. Incorporating global technology trends, these online unified transaction banking services align with the bank's ongoing digitalization strategy.

Mr. Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali, Head of Sohar Islamic at Sohar International, emphasizes the bank's dedication to innovation and staying ahead of the curve: "The demand for 24/7, easily accessible, and on-the-go banking solutions is crucial in today's ever-changing world. With the support of the Omani government, which has acted as a significant catalyst for change, we have witnessed enhanced business and industry collaborations, secure channels establishment, and more effective governance. At Sohar Islamic, we recognize the importance of leading industry transformation. Our agility, disruptive technologies, and commitment to innovation set us apart. By embracing digitalization, we provide exceptional customer service to wholesale banking clients while contributing to the broader goal of a paperless world."

Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Technology & Digital Officer at Sohar International, stated, “Our digital strategy is centred around building intelligent systems that are resilient, interoperable, and built for scale. In a fast-evolving financial environment, it is essential to design platforms that are not only secure but also adaptable to the complexities of modern business. Through a modular architecture, design and advanced integration capabilities, we are laying the foundation for a future where banking services become embedded within our clients’ operational ecosystems. This approach supports long-term digital transformation while reinforcing our role as an innovation-led institution shaping the next era of banking in Oman.”

Sohar Islamic's robust digital capabilities empower clients with reliable cash and liquidity management solutions, as well as efficient trade finance services, through a secure and seamless channel. Government and corporate clients benefit from the convenience of various payment options, automated reconciliation, digitized trade finance transactions, and a supply chain ecosystem connecting vendors and customers. The platform also facilitates easy balance management across group companies, optimization of interest costs, and transparent foreign exchange rate booking. To top it off, the unified digital transaction banking platform offers flexibility in conducting transactions, either through web access or integration with an ERP system using our out-of-the-box Host-to-Host integration solution.

Sohar Islamic's remarkable progress in its digital transformation journey clearly demonstrates its dedication to putting customers at the center of its operations. The bank has effectively showcased this commitment by introducing several groundbreaking innovations in the banking industry. As a result, it is understandably excited about the upcoming solutions that will undoubtedly serve as significant milestones in its continued growth and development.

