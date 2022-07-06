Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trina Solar has been recognized as an “Overall High Achiever” in the PV Module Index Report 2022 published by the independent Renewable Energy Test Center in California. Trina Solar’s ultra-high power 670W series modules offer excellent reliability, superb performance and superior quality, and have passed a number of RETC tests that are significantly more rigorous than the IEC standard. It is the third year in a row that Trina Solar has received this award.

As a leading independent test laboratory for photovoltaic and renewable energy products, RETC publishes the annual PVMI report with a focus on technology and quality indicators, including three essential module attributes, namely reliability, performance and quality. The report provides a strong reference for financiers and developers to select high-quality modules, at the same time offering operators reference data on module reliability in long-term application.

Trina Solar’s ultra-high power 670W series modules have achieved top performance in all three categories of reliability, performance and quality, winning product recognition once again from an authoritative organization.

During product reliability tests, Trina Solar Vertex 670W series modules scored high in the DH2000 damp heat test, DML sequence and TC600 thermal cycle test. The DML sequence recognizes manufacturers whose modules degrade less than 1% after being subjected to dynamic mechanical loading followed by 50 thermal cycles and 30 humidity-freeze cycles, something that the Vertex 670W series modules have achieved. From multiple rigorous mechanical load tests in the laboratory to practical applications in projects worldwide, Trina Solar’s Vertex modules have always withstood any challenges with first-class reliability.

In performance tests, Trina Solar has scored well in PAN file characterization, LID resistance and LeTID resistance. Its 670W series modules achieved less than 0.5% power loss after 486 hours of LeTID test exposure, outperforming other modules. In the high performance in LID resistance test, Trina modules achieved a top 10 ranking, among all modules tested, based on LID performance ratio. For the PAN file characterization test, Trina modules produced a top performance ratio greater than 85%.

In the quality test sequence, Vertex 670W series modules also performed well and was named a high achiever in quality. Trina Solar’s PV modules have a 25 or 30-year power warranty. In fact, the business was founded 25 years ago, enabling it to provide reliable support for the full product life cycle. It is recognized as a top performer in the industry.

In May, PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) named Trina Solar a top performer for the eighth time.

In early June, Trina Solar was given an AAA ranking, the highest category, in the PV ModuleTech Bankability report, published by PV-Tech, for its superior technological innovation, product value and financial performance.

About Trina Solar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com

