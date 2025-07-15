School recognised for leadership and excellence in embedding AI across curriculum and operations

Inclusive school-wide approach encompasses staff research, student tools, and global collaboration

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Winchester School – Dubai (WSD) has become the first school outside the United Kingdom to be awarded the prestigious Gold AI Quality Mark from Good Future Foundation, a UK-based organisation that promotes innovation and responsibility in education through the use of artificial intelligence.

This significant recognition celebrates WSD’s strategic and inclusive approach to embedding AI across every facet of school life – from teaching and learning to school operations, safeguarding, and community engagement.

Matthew Lecuyer, Principal/CEO of GEMS Winchester School – Dubai, said: “I am immensely proud that we have achieved the Gold AI Quality Mark – a true testament to our commitment to innovation, future-ready learning, and academic excellence. To be the first school in the world outside the UK to receive this prestigious recognition is a powerful reflection of our vision and ambition.

“This accolade isn’t just a recognition of where we are today; it’s a launchpad for where our learners, staff, and wider community are heading. It positions WSD at the forefront of education in the UAE and GEMS Education, ensuring our students thrive in a world shaped by AI – not just as users, but as ethical, empowered creators of tomorrow.”

The award process acknowledged the collective efforts of a dedicated leadership team led by Leena Atkins, Whole School AI Integration Lead and Head Teacher; Alicia Ramsay, Director of Learning and Teaching; and Swati Nirupam, Head of Computing. Together with school-wide participation from educators, operations staff, and students, the team has spearheaded WSD’s AI transformation journey over the past academic year.

WSD’s approach to AI integration has been holistic and sustained, involving:

Curriculum-wide embedding of AI tools and concepts

Rigorous internal reviews to ensure age-appropriate, inclusive implementation

An AI Learning Wheel for students and dedicated safeguarding policies

Action research projects led by staff exploring AI’s ethical and educational impact

Professional development has been central to the initiative, with AI Champions appointed across both primary and secondary phases. Staff have participated in peer training and hosted conferences and workshops with leading voices in AI and education, including Priya Lakhani OBE, Founder CEO of Century Tech; British politician Lord Jim Knight; and Professor Rose Luckin from UCL Knowledge Lab.

Leena Atkins, Head of Secondary and Whole School AI Integration Lead, said: “Our goal was to make AI meaningful and accessible to everyone in school – from our youngest students to our senior leaders. It has been a real team effort and inspiring to see so many members of our community engage with AI along the way. It is great to receive this recognition and a fantastic way to end the year. We are excited to see the journey continue next term.”

Good Future Foundation, which partnered with Council of British International Schools (COBIS) as well as STEM Learning UK, praised the school for its strong CPD programme, student exposure to a wide range of AI tools, clear policies promoting ethical and safe use, and meaningful engagement with parents.

