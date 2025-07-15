Dubai, UAE: The Azizi Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Azizi Group, has committed to covering the full tuition shortfall for almost a hundred Afghan students studying at the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The initiative follows a personal visit by the Group’s Founder and Chairman, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, who travelled to Bishkek to meet with the university’s leadership and the affected students.

After constructive discussions with AUCA’s faculty and administration, the Foundation agreed to provide a grant of USD 500,000 to ensure that all 96 Afghan students can continue their studies uninterrupted until graduation. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to formalize the partnership between Azizi Group and AUCA.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Group said,“I strongly believe that education is a fundamental pillar - one that not only enables individuals to lead meaningful and productive lives, but also plays a vital role in the development and prosperity of entire societies.” He added,“For this reason, I remain firmly committed to supporting our youth in their pursuit of knowledge, to the best of my ability.”

Before departing Bishkek, Mr. Azizi hosted a luncheon for the students, university faculty, and representatives from the Kyrgyz government at the Sheraton Hotel. Among the guests was H.E. Ambassador Avazbek Abdulrazakov, Special Envoy of the Kyrgyz Republic for Afghanistan.

“It was a warm and uplifting event,” added the Azizi Group and Azizi Foundation founder. “I encouraged the students to pursue their goals, to respect the laws of their host country, and above all, to remain engaged with their homeland - Afghanistan. Their optimism and resilience left a deep impression on me.”

