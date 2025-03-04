Dubai, UAE – With the arrival of Ramadan, Snap Inc. is once again setting out to redefine online shopping with the highly anticipated return of its AR Ramadan Mall. Now in its fourth year, the 2025 edition introduces an entirely new concept, transforming the virtual retail space into a mystical shopping village where culture, community, and cutting-edge technology come together for an unforgettable digital experience with 10 brands inside.

Snapchatters are invited to step into a reimagined digital marketplace, where immersive AR boutiques come to life and turn shopping into an interactive adventure. Whether it’s unveiling exclusive drops from Givenchy or sharing must-haves from Al Majed Oud and Faces with friends and family, the AR Ramadan Mall makes shopping more engaging, personalized, and seamless - all within the region's number one platform of choice for staying connected.

Following the success of previous years, this 2025 AR Mall is inspired by the timeless charm of GCC heritage towns, seamlessly blended with the energy of modern shopping districts. With 85% of daily MENA Snapchatters interacting with Lenses, Augmented Reality is now an essential part of how people shop, explore, and engage with brands - making this year’s AR Mall more relevant than ever.

Mohammed Bouarib, Regional Creative Strategy Lead at Snap Inc. commented, “The fourth edition of our pioneering AR Ramadan Mall takes virtual shopping to the next level, creating an interactive space where brands don’t just showcase products, they build entire virtual worlds. We are transforming the discovery of brands into a captivating digital journey, as users will wander the streets of traditional towns, not only to shop, but to feel at home and celebrated. Each boutique becomes an immersive destination brought to life through AR.” He added, “At a time when connection matters most, Snapchat remains the number one platform where moments are shared, memories are stored and traditions are celebrated, and we’re passionate about creating a space that remains authentic and innovative. We welcomed over 16 million shoppers into our AR Ramadan mall in 2024, and we look forward to welcoming more Snapchatters this year.”

This year's Ramadan AR Mall offers a global shopping experience, bringing together renowned brands from across the world, with a special focus on the vibrant and diverse offerings from the APAC and MENA regions. For the first time, the Mall will feature a fully interactive layout, featuring a 360 map with an easy navigation across the village, followed by an inside look of the village where each boutique is designed to feel like a destination in itself. Each brand's shopfront will transport users into a 180° immersive environment that embodies the brand’s identity. As anticipation builds, visitors can also look forward to a special Eid edition, adding a festive touch to the experience.

The full list of brands found inside the Snap AR Ramadan Mall this year include:

Luxury:

Givenchy

Beauty & Fragrances:

NiceOne

Almajed Oud

Faces

Fashion:

Max Fashion

Accessories & Electronics:

Doctor M

Tecno

Food and beverage:

Almarai ‘Alyoum’

Keeta

By seamlessly blending cultural relevance with cutting edge technology, the AR Mall sets a new standard of Ramadan shopping, making every visit a new discovery. Users can enter Snap’s AR Ramadan Mall through the organic lens explorer and carousel feature on Snapchat between March 1st and April 6th. See you inside!

-Ends-

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

Media Contact: snap.mena@webershandwick.com