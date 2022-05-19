DUBAI, UAE – UAE-based F&B firm Restaurant Secrets Inc. has announced the opening of its latest turn-key project in Abu Dhabi – Mediterranean restaurant, Oii.

Located in the new, world-class Al Qana development, Oii – meaning ‘Hi’ in Portuguese – is now open to guests to serve a selection of Southern Europe’s most favourited dishes and beverages.

Speaking on the inspiration behind Oii, Gabrielle F. Mather, CEO & Founder of Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI) said: “I’ve always been passionate about bringing historic and cultural context into our concepts. Food is about celebrating life with the people we love. It brings joy, nourishment and social moments we thrive on. This was the main inspiration behind creating Oii. With its identity deeply rooted in the warmth and vibe of the countries that form a part of Europe’s Southern region, Oii has the ambiance of a Mediterranean seaside spot you may choose in Italy or Spain, or the charm of a village café you’d expect to see in Greece or Portugal. We’ve brought to life the warm personality and soulfulness of our vision through the interiors, food and hand-picked talent”.

The decision to position Oii in Al Qana was a strategic move by RSI, with the newly opened area presenting guests with the region’s largest wellness club, aquarium and focused entertainment offerings – creating a fitting space for Oii to thrive among some of the best brands and facilities now available in the capital.

Bringing Mediterranean flavours to the waterfront destination, the menu was created by Director of Operations at RSI, Brian Voelzing and spans Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy – the cuisine-rich countries of Southern Europe.

Guests can expect highlights like Portuguese rabanadas and classic pasteis de nata, Italy’s paccheri pasta and beef cheek Milanese, Greek honey thyme saganaki, as well as Spanish tapas, that are all aesthetically presented in a minimal way to create a serious craving for quality Mediterranean flavours.

A centerpiece at Oii is its elegant Santorini Mocktail Bar – a show-stopping Santorini-inspired gold bar that adds an element of luxury to the restaurant to present tastefully blended mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages in an ambiance that aims to elevate guests’ senses.

About Restaurant Secrets Inc.

Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI) is a team of expert Restaurant Consultants & Business Incubators in the UAE that has served over 300 brands since its inception in 2001. The ISO 9001 certified firm provides full solution F&B incubation in-house. Nothing is outsourced at RSI. This unique business set up ensures synergistic results as teams work together to develop all elements of a restaurant including concept development, menu engineering, feasibility studies, business plans, layouts & interior design, branding & marketing, talent requisition, franchise development, pre- and post-opening operational support and more. To name a few, some of RSI’s most significant projects recently include Montauk Boutique Café, Colt, Roti Rollers, La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie, Clinton’s Baking Street, So Tea, OPSO, Mitts & Trays, and The Loft at Dubai Opera.

About Gabrielle F. Mather

CEO & Founder, Restaurant Secrets Inc. and Cornerstone 61 Consultancy

Gabrielle Mather, Founder & CEO of Restaurant Secrets Inc. & Cornerstone 61 Consultancy, both specialized F&B firms based in Dubai has lived across the UK, Singapore & UAE. Her 25 years of experience as a Dubai resident along with her diverse international experiences are illustrated in both her business and personal life. She is a seasoned restaurateur and operator, and as a trusted F&B consultant she has been incubating F&B businesses since 2001. Gabrielle has led the development of over 300 F&B concepts with 360 degrees’ hands-on experience in BOH and FOH experiences with particular expertise in concept creation, menu development, interior design and brand development. As Ex COO & Co-Founder of Lincoln Hospitality, from 2018 to 2020, her leadership oversaw the rebranding and operational turn-around of four prime Emaar properties La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie, The Loft at Dubai Opera, Taikun and Distillery in the 2019 acquisition of the 100 million Capex venues by Restaurant Secrets Inc. With a Business (Marketing) degree from the University of Hartford, she is also a BVQI - ISO certified Quality Auditor and trained in luxury product development at the University of London.