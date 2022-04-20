Beirut: Resource Group, a regional management group, is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact network — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, Resource Group is proud to join thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

Dany Eid, Deputy CEO at Resource Group, explained the Group’s commitment to sustainability for a better future and said, “The world is changing at a rapid pace. Therefore, we need to constantly embrace new mindsets and new ways of building our economies and societies. In order to achieve that, we are using innovation to create new opportunities, find solutions, and give back to our communities.” He added, "Corporate Social Responsibility is a priority for Resource Group to support sustainable development and create a positive impact through technology innovations. For that reason, we signed the pledge to join the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) to support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Resource Group is committed to advance Goal 9 to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation.”

Eid concluded, “I believe that collaborative actions on these goals would help businesses perform better while ensuring a safe, healthy and sustainable environment for our societies.”

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

As a Participant of the initiative, we encourage you to visit our profile Resource Group | UN Global Compact on the UN Global Compact website and learn more about our latest sustainability work.

About Resource Group

Resource Group is a regional management group with a portfolio of diversified businesses that capitalizes on technology and human capital for value creation. The Group was established after years of focus on R&D innovations and identification of value-added niche markets. Today, Resource Group operates across the sectors of digital security, smart card manufacturing, mobile value-added solutions, cybersecurity and secure communication solutions, telecom infrastructure and managed services, elections supply chain services, lottery systems and operations, mobile and virtual reality games, among others. Resource Group has earned the trust of governments and top-tier companies in over 50 countries across the Middle East and Africa.

Nathalie Haddad

Nathalie Haddad

Email: nhaddad@resource.group