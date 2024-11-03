Dubai, UAE - Resorts World Cruises, the World-Class Cruise Line that Knows the Gulf Best had arrived in Dubai with the Resorts World One commencing her first sailing from 1 November 2024 onwards. The 1800-passenger cruise ship departs from the Port Rashid Cruise Terminal 2 in Dubai three times a week to the Gulf destinations. A special celebratory event was held on the ship today with close to 600 invitees to commemorate this milestone event. Resorts World Cruises’ President, Mr. Michael Goh and its senior management welcomed onboard regional dignitaries, authorities, members of the press and key influencers. The port-stay event included a series of special memento presentations with invitees having the chance to experience the onboard LIVE performances, the wide array of cuisines and a guided ship tour of the ship’s accommodations, facilities and offerings.

As part of the inaugural sailing celebration, guests can look forward to special added-value promotions. This includes receiving complimentary Food & Beverage Onboard Credits valued at AED 700 or US$190 per cabin for sailings in November for both the 3-Night Oman Cruise and the 2-Night Qatar Cruise. During the deployment, the Resorts World One will provide exciting new vacation options from Dubai for the weekend with the 2-Night Sir Bani Yas Weekend Cruise departing Fridays. Guests can also look forward to the 2-Night Doha (Qatar) Cruise departing Wednesdays and the 3-Night Muscat-Khasab (Oman) Cruise departing Sundays. For longer cruises, guests may combine the itineraries to become a 4-, 5- and 7-Night cruise. “We have been counting down the days and we are delighted that the Resorts World One has arrived in Dubai and is ready to sail. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the local and regional governments, authorities, travel business partners, media and our guests for the support.

We are looking forward to bringing unique experiences to the Gulf region and we are excited to launch our first cruise with a special onboard Diwali celebration for the entire week,” said Mr. Michael Goh, President, Resorts World Cruises. Mr. Saud Hareb Almheiri, Cruise Tourism & Yachting Lead at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai extends its warmest congratulations to Resorts World Cruises on the successful launch of its new services, which it is proud to be the homeport for. This significant development underscores Dubai's ongoing growth as a premier cruise destination, attracting world-class operators, and providing exceptional experiences for global travellers seeking to explore the region, as envisioned by our leadership, and in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

As we embark on an exciting new season, we would like to extend our gratitude to our partners and stakeholders, whose unwavering support has made this possible. Together, we look forward to further reinforcing Dubai’s position as the cruise hub of the region.” Hamza Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer at P&O Marinas, added: “We’re pleased to see Resort World Cruises setting sail from Mina Rashid, our dedicated luxury cruise terminal. Dubai has seen a significant increase in cruise terminal traffic in recent years, and we’re proud to play a role in advancing its position as a global destination for marine tourism. As we enter the 2024-2025 season, we look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world. The cruise travel world has always seen Dubai as the place to be, and we remain invested in cultivating the city as a premiere maritime hub.” The Resorts World One is certified by the highly reputable Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and The Standards and Metrology Institute with the ship offering certified Halal cuisines, including vegetarian / Jain cuisine; and Muslim-friendly onboard offerings, which will provide peace of mind for Muslim guests from the Gulf and across the region. For more information or bookings, please visit www.rwcruises.com or email to enquire@rwcruises.com or contact your local travel agent.

