Roadmap includes next-gen battery integration and deployment of 200kg payload capacity drones to double throughput

JV will accelerate India’s power transmission infrastructure and train site workers as certified drone operators, creating a skilled workforce

Dubai, UAE: Resonia Ltd., a leading power transmission infrastructure company, announced the signing of a MoU for a strategic Joint Venture with Amber Wings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ubifly Technologies Pvt Ltd. This first-of-its-kind initiative is set to transform material logistics and construction workflows through heavy lift drone technology.

The MoU for a strategic JV, signed at Dubai Airshow 2025, is set to transform how India builds its critical infrastructure, replacing slow, manual logistics with autonomous, heavy-lift aerial systems. The MoU follows the successful pilot engagement on the Khavda IV C Transmission Project, with M50 delivery drones transporting up to 4 tonnes of material per day across challenging terrain. This helps in cutting manual effort, reducing on-ground risks, and accelerating project timelines.

The immediate roadmap focuses on developing and deploying drones with a 200kg payload, incorporating swarm technology and autonomous tower erection. The overall goal is to advance toward higher payload capacities, starting with 200kg and scaling beyond.

The MoU reinforces Resonia’s leadership in adopting transformative technologies for safer, faster, and more efficient power infrastructure delivery. The challenge in India’s EPC sector, particularly in power transmission, has always been the "last mile", because moving heavy materials across hills, flood-prone zones, and remote terrains is often dangerous, slow, and resource-intensive.

Commenting on the development Mr. Arun Sharma, CEO, Resonia, said, “By integrating heavy lift drone technology, Resonia is enhancing efficiency and safety on the Khavda IV C Transmission Project while laying the foundation for next-generation mechanisation across the sector. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to breakthrough innovation and strengthens our ability to deliver complex projects with greater speed, precision, and excellence.”

“This Amber Wings and Resonia agreement, signed at the world's most influential aerospace event, significantly boosts India’s advanced aerial systems, focusing on enhanced payload drones, cooperative swarm tech, and autonomous tower installation. This synchronized effort will accelerate development and deployment, ensuring practical impact. We are excited about the potential use cases our drone platform can enable,” said Prof Satya Chakravarthy, Founder, Ubifly Technologies and CTO Amber Wings.

By deploying drone systems for material movement, tower assembly support and remote logistics, Resonia is moving away from conventional, high-risk, and manual construction practices and instead adopting modern, agile, and tech-led solutions.

The MoU is built on a foundation of proven results. In a recent proof-of-concept, Amber Wings deployed a 50kg payload drone that is successfully transporting up to 4 tons of material per day.

The immediate roadmap includes the development and deployment of drones capable of lifting 200kg, drastically reducing project timelines and dependency on traditional road infrastructure.

The Indian power EPC market is valued at USD 22.4 billion and is projected to reach USD 39.1 billion by 2033. As the sector grows, the pressure is to execute projects faster and safer. Resonia’s deep sectoral expertise combined with Amber Wings’ UAV engineering positions will lead the market to innovation-led execution.

Beyond the hardware, this collaboration is about people. A core pillar of the MoU for a strategic JV is the training of existing EPC site workers to become certified drone operators. This approach ensures that technology adoption is inclusive, creating a safer work environment and upskilling the local workforce.

Together, Resonia and Amber Wings are building a drone-first ecosystem that prioritizes speed, safety, and technological independence for India’s infrastructure future.

About Resonia Ltd

Resonia Limited, formerly known as Sterlite Grid32 Limited (SGL32), is a leading Indian power transmission company at the forefront of strengthening the nation's energy infrastructure. With a vast network of over 13,671 circuit kilometers (CKM) of transmission lines across India, through 11 projects, Resonia plays a pivotal role in driving the integration of renewable energy into the Indian grid. The company has played a major role in supporting India’s transition to clean energy while ensuring efficient and reliable power transmission. Renowned for its adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as helicranes for project completion and drones for remote surveying and monitoring, Resonia minimizes environmental impact, reduces human intervention, and enhances accuracy in execution. The company’s deep understanding of local government regulations and its agile execution model ensure the successful delivery of projects ahead of schedule. Resonia continues to empower the future of India’s energy landscape with innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence and is committed to contributing to India’s ambitious goal of reaching 900 GW of power capacity by 2032.

The infrastructure business of Sterlite Power Transmission Limited was demerged into Sterlite Grid 5 Limited (‘SGL5’) effective October 08, 2024. SGL5 recently entered in a Joint Venture (“JV”) with GIC of Singapore, following which SGL5 is to execute all its transmission projects in India through Resonia Ltd.

For more information, please visit www.resonia.com

About Amber Wings

Amber Wings is the specialized UAV division of Ubifly Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (The ePlane Company), India’s leading deep-tech entity born out of the National Centre for Combustion R&D at IIT Madras.

While our parent company focuses on the frontier of human aerial mobility (eVTOL Air Taxis), Amber Wings delivers the immediate reality of industrial logistics. We design and manufacture DGCA-type certified UAVs that blur the line between "drones" and "aircraft."

From hybrid VTOLs (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) that combine the endurance of airplanes with the flexibility of helicopters, to heavy-lift octacopters capable of carrying industrial payloads, our fleet is engineered for one purpose: Mission Criticality. We don't just fly; we deliver; whether it's precision agriculture, high-altitude surveillance, or heavy cargo logistics in the Himalayas.