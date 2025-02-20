Reputation House, one of the leading reputation management companies in the UAE, has announced the results of its 2024 digital image analysis of the top real estate developers in Dubai. This comprehensive study evaluated 27 companies, ranging from industry giants to rapidly emerging market players.

Among the featured developers are Abwab Real Estate, Azizi Developments, Binghatti Developers, DAMAC Properties, Danube Properties, Devmark, Deyaar Development, Dubai Properties, Dubai South, Ellington Properties, EMAAR Properties, FIVE Holdings, LIV Developers, MAG Lifestyle Development, Majid Al Futtaim, MERAAS, Meydan Group, Nakheel Properties, Nshama, Omniyat Group, Reportage Properties, Samana Developers, Select Group, Seven Tides, Sobha Realty, Tiger Group, and Wasl.

The analysis measured each developer’s reputation based on eight key metrics:

Brand visibility in public channels Volume and significance of media mentions Website traffic, search visibility, and security Search engine reputation Social media activity and audience engagement Tone and relevance of customer feedback Brand visibility on video-sharing platforms Brand recognition in key global regions

Each category was scored on a scale of 0 to 10, with a maximum total of 80. The study covered the period from January 1 to December 10, 2024.

Top performers by overall score:

EMAAR Properties – 61.46

Nakheel Properties – 57.48

DAMAC Properties – 57.11

Standouts in individual metrics:

Monitoring public channels: EMAAR Properties achieved a score of 9.4, credited to its high visibility in search results and frequent mentions in market analytics.

Media activity: EMAAR Properties earned a perfect 10.0, owing to robust press releases and frequent coverage in the news.

Website quality: Reportage Properties reached 10.0 with a thoroughly modern and secure web platform.

Search Engine Reputation Management: Select Group scored 8.6, demonstrating relevant suggestions and minimal negative mentions.

Social media engagement: Reportage Properties, Select Group, and Majid Al Futtaim tied at 8.6 for consistently active content creation and regular posting.

Customer feedback: Ellington Properties scored 5.3, with predominantly positive reviews regarding its services.

Video content mentions: EMAAR Properties led with 10.0, while DAMAC Properties, Reportage Properties, Select Group, and MERAAS also had strong showings for high-quality video output.

International recognition: Nakheel Properties earned a 10.0 for broad brand awareness across the MENA region, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Full research findings are available on the company’s website.

– For several years, we’ve been analyzing the reputations of key real estate market players in Dubai. Two years ago, we organized the Real Estate Reputation Awards to highlight companies with the strongest online image. This year, we took it a step further by offering a more in-depth study, covering the most notable and influential names in Dubai’s property market. Our mission is not only to provide an objective assessment of the current landscape but also to underscore the importance of reputation as a strategic lever for business success, – said Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House.

About Reputation House

The company specializes in developing reputation strategies that help clients build a positive image, attract investors, and reduce risk. In 2024, the company received six international awards in reputation management, making it the most titled company in its field within the UAE.