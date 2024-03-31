Company reports 10% Month-on-Month growth in 2023

Signs contracts with 3 African countries in 2023

A total of 45 new clients signed up in 2023

In talks with 10 more African countries, mostly the governments projects

DUBAI – Reputation House, the leading Online Reputation Management (ORM) company, has announced stellar performance for the fiscal year 2023, marking a significant milestone with a Dh4.8 million ($1.3 million) increase in revenue and 10% month-on-month growth in 2023 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

As the company positions itself for further expansion into Africa, it continues solidifying its standing as a digital disruptor and reputation manager. The company has announced partnering with three (3) African countries, for reputation management services, hinted 10 more African countries are expected to come into the fold in 2024, who are mostly from the government side.

In a year fraught with challenges of educating the public about the concept of Online Reputation Management and how it is vital for corporates, governments and individuals, Reputation House’s remarkable growth underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge reputational solutions while adeptly navigating the evolving market landscape of this niche.

Navigating an untapped MENA market for these specialised services, strategic collaborations were pivotal to Reputation House's success in 2023. Welcoming 45 new clients into its fold, the company expanded its reach and reinforced its reputation as a trusted industry advisor. These partnerships not only validate Reputation House's expertise but also pave the way for strategic collaborations and groundbreaking solutions to tackle the reputational challenges on the risk-prone worldwide web.

Strategic Collaboration with African Governments

“Looking ahead, we are gearing up for further expansion into Africa, aligning with its vision for global growth and market leadership. With a keen focus on delivering tailored solutions to address the unique challenges and opportunities in the African market, Reputation House aims to establish itself as the preferred choice for online reputation management services across the African continent,”, revealed Dima Raketa, Chief Executive Officer at Reputation House.

A standout achievement in Reputation House's portfolio for 2023 was its collaboration with the government clients in the African region (names held for confidentiality) to enhance these countries’ online reputation worldwide. This landmark partnership underscores Reputation House's dedication to leveraging its expertise for shaping positive narratives on a global scale,”,

To manage and propel its ambitious growth trajectory, Reputation House made strategic appointments to key leadership positions. With the addition of a heads of marketing and events, the company aims to elevate its presence and foster deeper connections with clients and stakeholders. Additionally, the recruitment of highly skilled professionals further strengthens Reputation House's capabilities and ensures continued success.

As Reputation House continues to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in online reputation management, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering individuals, businesses, and governments to shape positive digital narratives and thrive in the digital age.

About Reputation House

Reputation House - is one of the world’s leading online reputation management agencies with offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, and Miami. For over 10 years we have secured an online reputation for more than 1000 international Clients: governments, corporations, companies, NGOs, and individuals.

To learn more about Reputation House, visit: www.reputation.house