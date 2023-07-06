63% of students scored above 35 points, with the average score being 36 points

93% of students scored above the 30.2 points global average

Dubai: Repton Dubai students end the 2022 - 2023 academic year with phenomenal performances in this year’s International Baccalaureate (IB) final assessments, achieving an average score of 36 points in the IB Diploma Program (IBDP). Repton’s average points per student compares very favourably with the global average points per student of 30.2 points.

The cohort’s outstanding performance this year is testament to Repton Dubai’s continued focus on nurturing academic excellence across all year groups. Students have received offers from the world’s highest-ranked institutions and universities, including University College London, University of St Andrews, Melbourne University, University of Edinburgh, Durham University, Boston University and the University of Manchester.

Repton Dubai particularly notes Pierre Touma, Head Boy, for achieving 41 points and his tireless dedication throughout the IBDP, which has earned him offers from UCL and Leeds University. Meanwhile, Abdullah Mohammed achieved 40 points in the IB Diploma, and will study at the University of St Andrews, aspiring to become a Doctor.

The table below includes student highlights and university destinations:

Name IBDP Points Destination Subject Pierre Touma 41 University College London Mechanical engineering Bruno Barcak 41 University College London Law Abdullah Mohammed 40 University of St Andrews Medicine Yashua Aboumourad 40 University of Melbourne Architecture Sara Bouhadi 39 University of Bath Psychology



David Cook, Headmaster at Repton Dubai and Chief Education Officer of the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, expressed his elation at this year’s results: “Reptonians, once again, have shown their dedication to achieving academic excellence and passion for Repton’s core values through their results. I’d like to thank our teachers and parents for their support and devotion to the development of our students in the classroom, helping to nurture well-rounded professionals of the future. Congratulations to this year’s graduating cohort for ending this chapter of their lives on a high note; I wish them the best of luck in the bright future that lies ahead for each and every one of them.”

Repton Dubai’s students have previously received acceptances from the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, Wharton University of Pennsylvania, and more.

The graduating cohort is able to view their results on their Repton Passport, the region’s first K-12 blockchain-secured multimedia digital portfolio launched in June 2022 by the Repton Family of Schools. Students’ results are displayed along with their academic and extra-curricular accomplishments during their tenure at the school, as well as their very own digital year book.

The Repton Passport has received an exciting new update with an in-built CV Builder. The innovative new feature enables students to seamlessly create multiple customised CVs, simplifying the process for university and job applications. These CVs include links to blockchain-secured credentials, which students can share using 1-click authentication, adding an extra layer of security and credibility. Furthermore, art scholars, art enthusiasts and digital leaders across Repton Dubai, Repton Abu Dhabi and Repton Al Barsha collaborated to create a unique & symbolic cover to commemorate the academic year 2022-2023.

For more information on Repton Dubai, please visit: https://www.reptondubai.org/

About Repton Dubai

Repton School Dubai, part of Excella, a leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields. Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the IGCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme and the A Levels curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students and families, by either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option.

Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

