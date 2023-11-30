Hosts expert-led workshops, panel discussions and wellbeing activities to support students and parents in the classroom and beyond

Dubai, UAE: Dedicated to nurturing students' holistic development, Repton Al Barsha – part of the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, prioritises the mental wellbeing of its students and parent community. The Al Barsha campus has implemented a series of long-term strategies within its curriculum to cultivate positive relationships and emotions, digital wellbeing and safety.

Mental wellbeing remains at the forefront of the school’s educational framework, driven by dedicated long-term initiatives that foster the values of positive mental health and wellbeing in the classroom and beyond, offering enriching support to students, parents and the wider Repton community.

Chandini Misra, Principal of Repton Al Barsha says, “At Repton Al Barsha, we know that nurturing academic growth starts with mental and emotional wellbeing. In an increasingly complex and fast-paced world, the ability to deal with stress and anxiety is a critical life skill. By addressing these challenges within our supportive community, we are equipping our students to be future leaders who can confidently navigate any obstacles they may encounter in their professional and personal lives.”

The Al Barsha campus recently participated in Cognita Group’s ‘Global Be Well Day’ initiative, engaging students and parents in meaningful discussions and activities focused on improving mental wellbeing and highlighting the importance of digital wellbeing and safety. The event provided the Repton community with a platform to openly discuss the importance of wellbeing, followed by a soothing yoga session led by expert yogi – Rakhi Jutla, which highlighted practical techniques to manage stress and anxiety.

Furthermore, Repton Al Barsha regularly invites parents and students to engage in insightful workshops and panel discussions led by professionals to address wellbeing topics such as sleep, nutrition and more. These include the compelling ‘Importance of Sleep’ led by Dr Edward Cody from Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, and the ‘Repton Wellness: Healthy Eating and Nutrition’ panel discussion with insightful information from clinical dietitians, Alison Diamond and Tina Chagoury. Sprout.ae also delivered an informative step-by-step presentation for parents and students to follow, to help them live a nutritious and healthy lifestyle. The campus also looks forward to welcoming Barry Cummings from Beat the Cyber Bully to discuss safeguarding with parents around online gaming and personal devices.

To continuously augment its long-term strategies, Repton Al Barsha administers the Pupil Attitudes to School and Self (PASS) Survey, a valuable tool for assessing students' wellbeing and understanding their perspective on various aspects of school life. The insights gained from these surveys enable the school to tailor student and parent support accordingly. The recent survey findings indicated that Repton Al Barsha pupils have highly positive feelings about school and attitudes to teachers. The school has also implemented the Positive Emotion, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning and Accomplishment (PERMA) model within the curriculum, providing students with a framework for nurturing their mental wellbeing.

Recognising the pivotal role of parents and guardians in promoting mental health awareness, Repton Al Barsha also offers informative workshops, newsletters, and direct communication channels that empower parents to engage in meaningful conversations with their children.

Repton Al Barsha also actively explores collaborations with local mental health organisations and community partners, including Mediclinic, Insights Psychology, and Lighthouse Arabia, to provide an enhanced range of resources available to students and their families. From staff wellbeing weeks each term to creative activities such as padel tennis, the school’s strategies encompass embedding wellbeing initiatives into academic programmes, broadening professional development opportunities for staff, and cultivating an environment where open discussions about mental health are encouraged as standard practice.

About Repton School Al Barsha

Repton Al Barsha, situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, is one of the leading British schools for children aged three to 18. Formerly known as Foremarke School Dubai, it is part of Excella and the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE.

Repton Al Barsha welcomed its first students in 2013 and mirrors the Repton Family of School’s belief in traditional values, one-to-one pastoral care and the overall holistic development of a child.

The curriculum follows the UK National Curriculum for England, enhanced with the elements of the ISEB curriculum and is designed to meet the rigorous standards expected for 11+ and Common Entrance examinations. Repton Al Barsha continues to promote and embrace diversity and inclusion of all students who make progress beyond limits. Year on year, students outperform their projected attainment levels based on their CAT4.

The school features a large campus with outstanding facilities and amenities that contribute towards a child’s development beyond the classroom. Repton Al Barsha is an accredited member of the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) and an 'IAPS World Hub School'. It was the first school in the UAE, and only the second school globally, to have been given this prestigious status. It has also been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School since 2018 for its use of technology and compelling learning environment that engages students and enhances learning across all of its year groups. Repton Al Barsha has a ‘Very Good’ rating by KHDA; it has also been accredited with the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and British Schools in the Middle East (BSME).

