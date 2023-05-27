Abu Dhabi:Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, is organizing a special day for sales at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel, next Sunday, May 28.

The event includes a special offer on all the company's projects, including a 10% discount, 10% down payment, and 1% monthly installments until hand out.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO , confirmed their keenness to organize more sales events, which include various offers and special discounts, that meet the requirements of many buyers, which is reflected in the company's continued robust performance and strong sales in all projects.

Reportage Properties achieved sales exceeded Dhs2.3bn in 2022, compared to sales of Dhs1.6bn in 2021, a growth of 45%.

The "Reportage Properties" portfolio includes 25 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey and Morocco.

Suleiman confirmed that the company continued works in all projects this year according to the specified schedule, in addition to launching a new project "Bianca" in Dubai recently, which is the twenty-fifth project in their portfolio and the company's fifth project in Dubai.

Bianca includes 653 townhouses, of which 507 are two-bedroom, 56 three-bedroom , and 90 are four-bedroom townhouses.

Suleiman stressed the keenness of "Reportage properties " to continue launching new projects that meet the requirements of various segments of buyers, stressing the high demand for the "Bianca" project immediately after being launched , which reflects "Reportage's" success in offering distinguished projects that suit the aspirations of its customers.

Suleiman pointed out that they usually implement all projects according to the specified time plans, which enhances the investors' confidence in the company's projects as well as the real estate market in the UAE.