Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, is holding a special day for sales at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel, next Sunday, July 30.

The offers include a special discounts on various projects, up to 10% , with 10% down payment, and 1% per monthly installments until hand over.

The "Reportage Properties" portfolio includes 25 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey and Morocco.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, confirmed their interest in providing more attractive offers to investors, while providing various and easy payment methods, which is reflected in the continuous increase in the company's sales locally and internationally.

Reportage Properties sales in 2022 topped Dhs2.3bn, compared to sales of Dhs1.6bn in 2021, a growth of 45%.

Suleiman stressed the their keenness to continue offering discounts on more sales events, that meet the aspirations of buyers, which is reflected in the continued strong performance of the company.

The CEO confirmed that during 2023, works in all projects are on right track according to the specified schedule. There are also more new projects in the UAE and abroad.

Reportage Properties announced the launch of their new project "Bianca" in Dubai during the first quarter of this year, which includes 653 townhouses.

Last year, Reportage Properties launched the "Verdana" project, located within the Dubai Investments Park, which consists of 305 "townhouse" units.They also launched the "Plaza" in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, which consists of 348 housing units, and the "Birla 1" on Yas Island, which includes 190 housing units, in addition to "Perla 2", adding 115 new housing units.

In 2022, the company also launched the Silvana project in the Başakşehir district of Istanbul, Turkey, which provides 232 townhouses.

During 2022, "Reportage Properties" completed and handed over 3 real estate projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where the "Al Raha Lofts 1" in Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi was handed over, as well as the "Oasis Residence 1" in Masdar City.