Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, is organizing a special day for sales, at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel on Sunday, November 27.

The company make a special offer on some of the their projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including a 10% discount, with 10% down payment, and 1% per monthly installments, until handing over.

The offer includes the "Perla" and "Plaza" projects in Abu Dhabi, "Verdana" in Dubai, and "Silvana" in Turkey, in addition to the retail units in the "Al Raha Lofts" project in the Al Raha Beach area.

Reportage Properties launched this month the "Silvana" project in the Basaksehir district of Istanbul, Turkey, which is the company's second project outside the UAE, townhouse prices start from Dhs1.2 million.

The company also recently launched the "Plaza" project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, which consists of 348 housing units, as well as the "Birla 1" project on Yas Island, which includes 190 housing units, in addition to "Birla 2", adding 115 new housing units.

During the first half of this year, Reportage Properties launch launched also the "Verdana" project in Dubai, which provides 305 townhouse units.

The company has recently started handing over the "Al Raha Lofts" units in the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi. The "Al Raha Lofts 1" project provides about 164 housing units, while "Al Raha Lofts 2" adds about 110 housing units, both within the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO , confirmed the high demand for housing units in all real estate projects launched by the company during the current year, which reflects the high buyers confidence in their projects, and ability to launch more projects that meet the aspirations of customers.

He stressed that the high volume of demand for the company's projects encourages them to launch more new projects.

Reportage Properties revealed the launch of 4 new projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Turkey this year, providing about 1,190 housing units, including 537 townhouses in Verdana in Dubai and Silvana in Turkey, and 653 apartments in Plaza and Perla in Abu Dhabi.

Suleiman confirmed Reportage's keenness to organize more sales events, which include various offers commensurate with the requirements of many segments of buyers.

The "Reportage Properties" portfolio includes 19 projects, 17 projects of which are in the UAE, providing about 7 thousand housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to the "Montenapoleone" project in Egypt, and "Silvana" in Turkey.

