UAE, Abu Dhabi: Reportage Group, the leading UAE real estate developer, confirmed their commitment to developing sustainable real estate projects with the latest innovations, services and smart technologies, as part of their focus on adopting more sustainable environmental practices In line with the UAE's efforts to achieve climate neutrality and enhance the role of the real estate sector in reducing carbon emissions.

In Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, one of the most sustainable urban complexes in the world, Reportage is developing 7 pioneering projects that provide around 2,900 housing units. Four projects have been completed and delivered, namely “Oasis Residence 1” which provides 612 apartments, “Oasis Residence 2” which includes around 304 housing units, in addition to “The Gate” which adds 463 housing units, and “Leonardo Residence” which includes 177 housing units. The list of “Reportage” projects in Masdar City also includes “Royal Park” which will provide 844 housing units, “Plaza 1” which includes 384 housing units, and “Plaza 2” which includes 120 housing units.

"Reportage Group " are keen to play a vital role in building a more sustainable future, focusing on developing green buildings, and enhancing the efficiency of energy consumption management in residential complexes, at a time when UAE real estate sector plays a prominent role in supporting the country's efforts to protect the climate.

That goal will be enhanced by reducing carbon emissions resulting from construction and operational processes and integrating energy-saving designs, smart technologies, and environmentally friendly materials, to create housing that ensure a healthier living environment.

"Reportage Group " commitment to environmental responsibility align with Masdar City's vision for sustainability.

The Group develop residential complexes that integrate sustainability into daily life in a smooth manner, and in a way that benefits residents by expanding opportunities for walking sports, enhancing communication, and creating common spaces that enhance social well-being and environmental awareness.

The Group’s creative approach goes beyond architecture, with advanced construction techniques reducing waste and emissions, while renewable energy solutions and green spaces promote a more sustainable environment.

Thoughtful urban planning prioritizes connectivity and community engagement, ensuring a lifestyle that protects the planet while empowering individuals to contribute to a sustainable future.

Reportage Group is not merely building homes but shaping a sustainable future. By combining innovation, design, and responsibility, they are creating developments that exemplify how sustainability and sophistication can coexist. These are more than buildings—they are beacons of progress, reflecting a vision where communities thrive in harmony with the environment.

Their projects redefine what it means to live sustainably, setting a new standard for urban development and leaving a legacy for generations in the UAE to come.