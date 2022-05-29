Doha – Qatar: Texas de Brazil, the globally famed Brazilian steakhouse opened its 5th GCC branch at Mall of Qatar.

"We're excited to once again partner with Gourmet Gulf and open our first restaurant in Qatar," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "Mall of Qatar is the region’s favorite destination for shopping, entertainment and dining, making it the perfect location to introduce our unique Brazilian churrascaria dining experience to residents and visitors alike.”

Following the success of Texas de Brazil in the UAE and KSA, the chain – which boasts 63 branches, including 12 outside the US – now has a new home in Doha, one of the most vibrant and growing cities in the region.

“Qatar’s hospitality industry is thriving and there is growing demand for best-in-class international restaurants,” said Sami Daud, Executive Chairman of Gourmet Gulf. “Qatar’s largest shopping destination is the ideal location for us to launch the highly successful Texas de Brazil dining experience.”

Guests can enjoy an array of grilled beef carved by experienced Gauchos, as well as lamb, prawns, chicken and sausages. The interactive dining experience allows guests to indicate whether they want more cuts to be served at their table or not by placing a red or green disk prop by their side. A rich salad station, decorated by large tropical flowers, and featuring over 50 gourmet items, such as imported cheeses, charcuterie, roasted vegetables, and lobster bisque is also available, as well as a variety of mocktails and decadent desserts from the à-la-carte menu.

"We are thrilled to welcome yet another internationally renowned dining brand such as Texas de Brazil to Mall of Qatar," said Emile Sarkis, General Manager of Mall of Qatar. “We are committed to attracting global names to Qatar to provide our customers with diverse menu options and satisfy their culinary cravings. Well-known for its authentic and special cuts grill selection, the Brazilian steakhouse is a perfect and timely addition to our growing appetizing food offerings. I am confident that residents and tourists will have a date with us at Texas de Brazil's first outlet in Qatar. We look forward to welcoming them to savor their flavorsome menus."

The steakhouse, located on the ground floor of Mall of Qatar near the main oasis, can accommodate over 150 guests across indoor and outdoor areas.

