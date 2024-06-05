Abu Dhabi, UAE – Leveraging its experience as a global platform offering contractor management and employer-of-record services in 150 countries, RemotePass, an HR and fintech platform, has launched 'Direct Employee.' This new solution empowers UAE companies, whether in free zones or the mainland, to onboard, manage, and pay their local and global employees through a single platform.

Direct Employee enables companies to instantly create compliant employment contracts, track expenses and time off, generate essential HR documents, and gain crucial insights through comprehensive analytics and reports. Additionally, the solution offers convenient approval workflows and seamless integrations with popular communication tools and finance systems like QuickBooks.

This product launch aligns with the UAE's strategic goals to attract and retain top talent, both locally and internationally. The nation leads the Arab world in global talent competitiveness, according to the 2023 IMD World Talent Ranking, thanks to strong quality of life, high salaries, healthcare, education, and recent reforms. By addressing critical HR and payroll challenges, Direct Employee supports the UAE’s efforts to create a conducive environment for skilled professionals, enhancing the country's attractiveness as a global hub for talent.

Kamal Reggad, CEO and Co-Founder of RemotePass, shares the inspiration behind Direct Employee: "As a UAE-based company, we have been able to identify unique challenges, which inspired the development of the Direct Employee product. Last year, we built this product specifically to support our local UAE employees and to centralize all of our HR & Payroll on RemotePass. After initially testing it with select clients earlier this year, we are now excited to make it available to all our UAE clients. We're eager to see how this will transform the way UAE businesses manage their local & global workforce”

Existing RemotePass clients in the UAE can try Direct Employee for a free trial until September 31st, 2024, and experience the benefits firsthand.

For more information, please visit RemotePass.com/Direct-Employee

About RemotePass:

RemotePass offers an all-in-one platform for companies to efficiently onboard, manage, pay, and retain remote contractors and employees in over 150 countries, ensuring compliance. The platform features HR tools like multi-currency expense management and time-off tracking with multi-level approval flows, along with mass payroll processing.

Additionally, remote teams get access to the RemotePass Super App, which offers financial services and benefits, including a USD Payroll card for instant payments, health insurance options, 7 payout methods, and 90+ currencies.