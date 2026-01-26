RIYADH: Remat Al-Riyadh Development Company, the development arm of the Riyadh Region Municipality and a strategic enabler for private sector involvement in municipal development, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Restaurants & Cafés Owners Association (RCOA) representative body. The MoU will advance joint awareness and incentive initiatives that enable hospitality establishments to meet municipal requirements, raise service quality standards, and support stronger private-sector participation in municipal development across Riyadh.

Through this cooperation, Remat Al-Riyadh and the Association will work together to clarify legislative requirements and exchange knowledge and expertise. By leveraging the Association’s extensive hospitality network, the partnership ensures that awareness programs, best-practice guidance, and enablement initiatives reach a wide base of restaurants and cafés across the city, helping strengthen consistency, safety, and service excellence across Riyadh’s hospitality sector.

“Our collaboration with the Restaurants & Cafés Owners Association represents an important step toward strengthening compliance within Riyadh’s food and beverage sector,” said Abdullah bin Abdulmohsen AlKuhaimi, Chief Business Officer at Remat Al-Riyadh. “Through this partnership, we reaffirm our commitment to working closely with the private sector to create a safer, higher-quality environment for residents and visitors, while equipping establishments with the tools they need to meet municipal regulatory requirements effectively.”

Eng. Abdullah Al-Salamah, Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors, added: “This agreement empowers us on our mission to deliver hospitality at the highest level to the people of Riyadh – whether visitors or residents. Through closer coordination with the Restaurants & Cafés Owners Association (RCOA), we can provide clearer requirements, stronger awareness initiatives, and a more supportive compliance ecosystem for establishments to deliver to the municipality’s expectations.”

Through partnerships with the private sector, Remat Al-Riyadh continues to deliver on its commitment to strengthening the municipal ecosystem within Riyadh, while elevating quality of life across the city.