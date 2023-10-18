re.life announced its regional expansion on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2023, bringing the success of its digital ecosystem to more territories in the MENA region through mutually beneficial business relationships that support local economies and drive sustainability

Dubai: re.life, one the UAE’s fastest growing digital ecosystems, announced its expansion across the MENA region with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Turkey during GITEX Global 2023. Driven by the success of its two platforms – re.life collect and re.life market – re.life had already expanded its operations across the UAE with offices in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, in addition to a dedicated sales and technology office in India. By bringing both its platforms to new countries in the region, re.life is now enhancing access to its entire ecosystem beyond the UAE, from trading recyclables through re.life market to logistics and movement of goods through re.life collect.

re.life’s geographical expansion comes with its exponential growth in 2023, surpassing its performance indicators from 2022. Last year, re.life market - re.life’s online recyclables trading platform - recorded transactions worth over AED 100 million and over 100,000 tonnes of material bought and sold. re.life has surpassed last year’s performance within the first six months of 2023, recording transactions worth over AED 150 million and over 130,000 tonnes of material traded, further driving the circular economy. Similarly, re.life collect, which “uberises” moving and logistics, recorded a 150% increase in trips and a 15% increase in number of users in the first half of 2023, as more people and businesses leverage the platform’s access to simple, convenient and affordable logistics services.

Commenting on the venture’s expansion, Salim Al Owais, Chief Executive Officer at re.life, said: “We are fortunate to have demonstrated success in serving customers from the UAE as well as across borders, contributing to local economies, driving circularity and accelerating logistics services. re.life has now established new offices in Abu Dhabi and Dammam, KSA. We are also planning our offices in Jeddah in KSA, and Egypt, Turkey and Jordan. Through this strategically planned network of offices, we are looking to add further value to the local and regional economies, while setting up mutually beneficial business relationships.”

In the UAE, re.life has offices in Sharjah, its headquarters, as well as in Abu Dhabi, supporting objectives to enhance employment and the local economy within the emirate. In Dammam, KSA, re.life has already established a base of customers leveraging the re.life collect platform for shipments from the UAE. With a new office in Dammam, re.life seeks to further strengthen the logistics corridor to the UAE with cost-effective services via re.life collect.

re.life collect offers several moving and logistics services that can be conveniently booked from the app, including home moving, B2B logistics, renting a truck or fleet, and its most popular service, cross border shipments.

As a manufacturing hub, Dammam is also an ideal location to introduce re.life market, with factories having the opportunity to unlock new revenue streams by trading scraps and other recyclables across several categories. Similarly, recyclables traders can use the platform to trade better, faster and more cost-effectively.

re.life market offers a variety of bidding options, including time-limited bidding, bid-free transactions, partial bidding, spot sales, and spot buys. The platform enables trade across a variety of recyclables categories, including paper, e-waste, wood, glass, plastic, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals, aggregates, recyclable road base and rubber. re.life market sees over 400 bids a month with over 650 enterprises registered on the platform.

Similar to Dammam, re.life sees huge potential to make positive impact in Jeddah, KSA, as well as in Egypt, Jordan and Turkey, which are centres for manufacturing, shipping and business in the region.

Through re.life market, businesses can unlock value from their waste through recyclables trading. With re.life collect, businesses can accelerate logistics needs with cost-effective options as well as send and receive shipments from the UAE with enhanced ease. During GITEX Global, re.life also announced the addition of a new service on re.life collect to rent earthmoving equipment, offering businesses and project managers the opportunity to complete construction work without high upfront investment and long-term maintenance costs of a specialised fleet.

“Digitalisation is the need of the hour – it is demanded by customers and becoming a necessity for business functions and processes,” added Salim Al Owais. “With this expansion, re.life is offering businesses in more countries the opportunity to digitalise aspects of their business quickly and cost-effectively, without the need to invest in building their own platforms from the ground up. Through our new offices, we look forward to furthering the impact of re.life market and re.life collect while adding value to new economies.”

Since its launch, re.life has won multiple awards for the transformative impact of its platforms. Some of its awards include the “B2B platform of the Year” at the 2023 E-Business Awards by Entrepreneur Middle East, “Specialist Trading Solution of the Year” at the 2022 and 2023 Innovation and Excellence Awards by Corporate Livewire, and “Technology Innovation of the Year” at the 2022 Middle East Waste and Recycling Awards.

About re.life

re.life is a next-generation digital ecosystem that provides smart platforms that simplify business-to-business and business-to-consumer transactions. It was launched based on research and insights from the market, and in response to the demands of a digital economy which values convenience, efficiency and immediacy as fundamental decision drivers. Offering streamlined solutions for sectors including logistics, recyclables and waste management, re.life has been enabling people and businesses to make faster, smarter decisions to operate more economically.​ And with growing consumer demand and urgency to be more sustainable, re.life’s single-stop digital platforms have been transforming industries and empowering sustainability-centric decision-making. It currently offers two platforms – re.life collect and re.life market.

