Abu Dhabi, UAE – Reliability and Machinery Trading LLC (RMT Reliability), specialists in reliability solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Hansford Sensors, a globally recognized manufacturer of industrial accelerometers and vibration monitoring equipment. As an official distributor, RMT Reliability will now offer Hansford Sensors' comprehensive range of products to its customers across the Middle East.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for RMT Reliability as it continues to expand its portfolio of world-class products, ensuring that its clients have access to the latest and most reliable solutions in vibration monitoring and analysis. Hansford Sensors is known for its commitment to innovation and quality, making it a perfect partner for RMT Reliability's mission to provide cutting-edge technology and exceptional service to its customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hansford Sensors and bring their industry-leading products to our market," said William Maxwell, General Manager at RMT Reliability. "This collaboration allows us to enhance our offering and better serve our clients with advanced vibration monitoring solutions that are crucial for maintaining the reliability and efficiency of their operations."

RMT Reliability’s clients can now benefit from the full range of Hansford Sensors’ products, including industrial accelerometers, vibration sensors, and 4-20mA transmitters, among others. These products are essential for predictive maintenance and ensuring the longevity and performance of critical machinery in various industries.

For more information about this partnership or to inquire about Hansford Sensors products, please contact RMT Reliability at www.reliability.ae

-Ends-

About RMT Reliability:

Reliability and Machinery Trading LLC (RMT Reliability) is a leading provider of reliability solutions and products in the Middle East, specializing in advanced technologies for machinery maintenance, condition monitoring, and asset management.

www.reliability.ae

About Hansford Sensors:

Hansford Sensors is a globally recognized manufacturer of industrial vibration sensors, providing high-quality solutions for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, power generation, and automotive.

www.hansfordsensors.com

Contact

Reliability and Machinery Trading LLC

Sheryl Maxwell

Sales and Operations Director