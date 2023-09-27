Rekaz Real Estate Development Company has contracted with the brand “Desouki & Soda” and the famous brand “Vasco” to announce the presence of strong brands in the company’s Opal Business Complex project in the New Administrative Capital.

In this context, Engineer Tamer Bakir, CEO, said that the company aims to achieve distinctive success stories in its various projects through continuous search for the best ways to achieve added value for the project as a whole and for the client as an investment partner.

He explained that there is a selection of the best brands to be present in the Opal Business Complex project, which is located in the best neighborhoods of the Administrative Capital and the first neighborhood to be operated, Mu23, on an area of ​​4,000 square meters and a building area of ​​22,000 square meters, consisting of 2 basements and 10 recurring floors, administrative, commercial, and medical, in addition to some other services, which The project qualified to compete for The Big5 Award in Dubai during the year 2021.

Over the course of 20 years, the company has implemented more than 200 projects inside and outside Egypt, starting from 2001 until now. The company also worked as a consultant to the United Nations and UNESCO for 5 years and won many awards in engineering designs.

Bakir added that 70% of the construction phase of the project has been completed, and it is expected to be delivered during the next year and trial operation will begin.

