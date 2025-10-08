RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Regula, a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, will showcase its complete, single-vendor IDV solutions at GITEX Global 2025. They will include the latest updates that link all identity verification steps into a unified, seamless process. This comes at a time when nearly half of UAE companies are grappling with the growing costs and risks of fragmented ID verification systems.

According to Regula’s recent study, almost every second organization in the UAE across various industries admits they face serious obstacles in managing multiple IDV tools. In particular:

45% of the respondents experience difficulty in automating and orchestrating their IDV workflows.

42% struggle with fragmented user journeys that frustrate customers.

41% report high costs from juggling multiple vendors.

40% are slowed down by poor integration and system incompatibilities.

Knowing their pain points, businesses in the UAE understand exactly what they need: 48% call for fully integrated IDV solutions, 44% demand automated orchestration, and 46% prioritize smooth, consistent user experiences.

“Identity verification has become one of the biggest operational pain points for businesses across the world, including the UAE. From a nice-to-have, IDV has become a cornerstone for many industries, especially as AI-generated fraud keeps surging. What we see is that companies aren’t short of tools—instead, they’re drowning in too many. Every additional vendor adds cost, complexity, and friction. What organizations want now is a unified, end-to-end approach that scales with their business and satisfies both regulators and customers,” says Nikita Dunets, Deputy Director of Digital Identity Verification at Regula.

At GITEX Global, Regula will showcase its latest in-house IDV solutions, which effectively address current challenges by replacing fragmented systems with a single, unified workflow that covers the full identity journey, from onboarding to continuous reverification. Drawing on decades of expertise and thousands of IDV projects implemented worldwide, Regula has transformed its deep knowledge of customer requirements, compliance demands, and integration challenges into a solution that can cover any verification scenario.

Visitors can explore Regula IDV solutions and meet the team at Booth CC1-14, Concourse 1, where live demonstrations will highlight how businesses can move from fragmented systems to a secure, seamless, and scalable IDV process.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.