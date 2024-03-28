Building on the success of Orange Coding Academies in the Governorates which was culminated by 360 heroes of change ready to join the labor market, young women and men in the Governorates of Irbid, Balqa, Zarqa, and Aqaba are about to embark upon their own professional journey as the registration for the fourth season of the Coding Academy is now open until March 31st, 2024.

The employment rate of the Coding Academy’s graduates in the Governorates hit 80% following their completion of a comprehensive training program on the soft and technical skills. Graduates obtain accredited certificates from Simplon, Princess Sumaya University for Technology and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The training courses offered by Orange Coding Academy are designed to enhance the skills of the young women and men and boost their readiness for the labor market by developing their programming skills over the course of a 7-month program.

Interested females and males can register through the link https://orangecodingacademy.com and the criteria require that participants should be aged between 18-30 years in addition to being willing to commit to a full-time training over the span of 7 months.

It is worth mentioning that the Coding Academy was established in June 2019 to serve as a gateway to the future by training young women and men on the most important programming languages in addition to a one-month internship in one of the ICT companies to enhance these acquired skills.

