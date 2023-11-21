Bin Hussain: We encourage Kuwaiti nationals who recently graduated from university and are currently unemployed, from all majors to apply

NBK is committed to supporting talented and qualified youths and empowering them to realize their potentials

For the fifth year in a row, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) sponsors “TAMAKAN” training program for fresh Kuwaiti graduates, as part of its strategic partnership with “Creative Confidence”.

The online registration for TAMAKAN” training program for fresh Kuwaiti graduates continues through https://www.creativeconfidence.co/tamakan/ until 3 December 2023.

The program is an innovative training experience especially tailored for fresh Kuwaiti university graduates. It aims to support young Kuwaiti graduates to develop their skills, expand their capabilities and grow their knowledge in a way that will make them compelling candidates for employment.

NBK will be hosting the program and providing a real business challenge that participants will work on into the final stages of the training sessions. The program will start on the 12 December till 22 February 2024. TAMAKAN is a full-time commitment for 10 weeks, 5 days a week, from 8:00am-4:00pm.

It’s worth mentioning that the program won the “The Social work Pioneer Project Award” from the GCC Council of Ministers of Social Affairs and Labor.

Asmaa Bin Hussain, NBK Public Relations Officer, said: “We encourage Kuwaiti nationals who recently graduated from university and are currently unemployed, from all majors to apply”.

“The program helps participants gain real, relevant experience and develop their skills”, she noted. “Participants will get exposed to the latest methods and tools that helps them in designing solutions and shaping ideas in any field. After completing the program, participants can add this experience to their resume.”

As to the added value of the program, the graduates will gain real, relevant work experience and develop their skills to help them start their careers. They will get exposed to the latest methods and tools that will help them in designing solutions and shaping ideas in any field.

TAMAKAN Program offers recent graduates a unique development opportunity before starting their first job. TAMAKAN is organized by Creative confidence in collaboration with NBK.

Creative Confidence is a Kuwaiti based consulting and training company that specializes in creativity, innovation and collaboration.