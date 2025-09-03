Regal London, one of the UK’s most forward-thinking real estate developers, has just wrapped up its annual ‘Summer in London’ series, welcoming a vibrant mix of clients and broker partners from across the GCC region.

Timed to coincide with the peak summer travel season from the Middle East to the UK, this year’s edition featured three standout events centred around Fulton & Fifth, Regal’s flagship modular development in Wembley.

The result? Strong turnout and meaningful conversations with high-net-worth investors, family offices, and property professionals from Kuwait, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia - a reflection of both London’s continued magnetism for Arab buyers and Regal London’s growing ties with the region.

Why GCC Buyers Still Look to London – and Regal

Since opening its regional office in Dubai in 2018, Regal London has seen a steady rise in demand from MENA-based buyers. While interest varies by development, projects like Fulton & Fifth - with their prime regeneration locations and lifestyle-led amenities - have struck a particular chord with Gulf clients.

“London continues to be a trusted, familiar, and attractive destination for our MENA clientele,” said Paul Eden, Co-Founder of Regal London. “It offers a rare combination of capital preservation, legal transparency, global education, and cultural affinity. Our clients may be in London for leisure, business, or to visit family - but property ownership has become a natural extension of that lifestyle. With a proven track record that includes the successful delivery of over 1.2 million square feet of real estate, Regal London understands what today’s investors expect – from performance and sustainability to design excellence and trusted delivery.”

Now a fixed event in Regal London’s international calendar, the ‘Summer in London’ series has become a platform to reconnect with existing clients - and welcome new ones. As one returning buyer from Dubai put it: “We bought our first unit here in 2023. This summer, we came back and bought another - same project, same quality, same confidence.”

Spotlight on Fulton & Fifth

At the heart of the summer series was Fulton & Fifth, a standout example of Regal London’s innovation. The development uses modular construction, a future-forward technique that not only speeds up delivery but also significantly lowers embodied carbon - cementing Regal London’s role as a leader in sustainable urban design.

Already named London’s Best Mixed-Use Development at the 2023 UK Property Awards, Fulton & Fifth is located in Wembley’s high-growth regeneration zone, where home values have risen 163% since 2003 and are forecast to grow by another 20–25% by 2030 (Knight Frank / JLL / Savills).

Guests at the events explored a curated selection of available units, alongside exclusive summer incentives tailored specifically for MENA buyers.

The Regal London Difference

What truly sets Regal London apart is its dedicated MENA team, based in Dubai and supported by the only UK developer showroom in the region. From first enquiry to handover - and everything in between - clients receive an end-to-end, personalised experience.

“We build it, we sell it, and we manage it—all under one roof,” added Paul. “Our clients don’t need to chase five different companies. That ease, that transparency - it’s what builds trust. And that’s why they come back.”

About Regal London

Regal is one of London’s leading privately owned mixed-use developers with a focus on unlocking value from complex urban settings. With a legacy of over 25 years of success, Regal continues to shape vibrant places that reflect the diversity of London, a leading capital city. Regal builds long-term partnerships with like-minded parties, including landowners, councils and financial partners, to maximise their collective ambitions.

Unlike many other developers, Regal is a fully integrated business operating across the entire lifecycle of the asset, which means that it puts the customer at the centre of everything it does. Regal strives for progress towards net zero and invests in innovative technologies to reduce its carbon footprint.

With end-to-end capabilities spanning land acquisition, planning, construction, sales, and asset management, Regal London is committed to creating thoughtfully designed places where people thrive and where enduring value is built from day one.

https://www.regal.co.uk/

For media enquiries, contact Emma@AdlinkAdvPr.com